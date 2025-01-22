Growing Number of Canadians Switching Careers

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Half of Canadian job seekers are looking to switch careers, either by entering a completely new industry (56%) or changing what they do within their field (47%), according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey that highlights a significant trend in career mobility.

The survey found more than half of job seekers (56%) have already switched careers at least once, and a majority (73%) believe it is never too late to switch. In contrast, only 16% responded that they had never switched careers and do not ever plan to.

Interestingly, although they have been in the job market for a shorter period of time, Gen Z (57%) and Millennials (54%) are almost as likely to say they switched industries at some point in their careers as Gen X (55%) and Boomers (66%).

In fact, 1 in 3 of both Gen Zers (31%) and Millennials (28%) say they have already switched careers multiple times. In addition, both Gen Z (27%) and Millennials (26%) are more likely to say they are interested in switching careers than Gen X (25%) and Boomers (21%).

The findings suggest that switching careers or switching job functions within their field is becoming more common, and companies should prepare for more employees looking to make these transitions.

Nearly 9 in 10 job seekers (84%) would switch careers if they had the resources and three-quarters (74%) report that seeing others working in non-traditional settings (e.g., working from home) influences their desire to pursue similar opportunities.

Other common reasons among those who have switched careers or are interested in doing so include:

Desire for more flexibility (55%)

Lack of advancement/fulfillment (52%)

Looking for a more positive work culture (34%)

Inadequate compensation (33%)

Transferring skills to faster-growing industries (27%)

Skills better suited for another career (27%)

Desire for more time off (24%)



Despite the desire to switch careers, most job seekers (67%) say they are less likely to do so in the near term given the current scarcity of job opportunities.

Other common barriers to switching careers are:

Having to start over (46%)

Accepting a lower salary due to lack of experience (31%)

Having to go back to school or obtain new credentials (31%)

Fewer job opportunities in the desired field (29%)

Having to accept a lower-level position due to lack of experience (27%)

Thinking it’s too late to change their career path (25%)

But if time, money or qualifications were not a factor, Canadian job seekers have a diverse list of sectors they would choose to work in, the most popular being:

Arts, entertainment and recreation (13%)

Professional, scientific and technical services (11%)

Administrative support (8%)

Health care and social assistance (7%)

Education (6%)



While one-fifth of Canadian hiring managers (19%) report an increase in employees switching careers over the past three years, the majority (71%) say it has remained about the same. Many believe the current job market is slowing this trend, with 72% feeling that fewer job opportunities make employees more hesitant to switch careers.

The vast majority of employers (80%) say younger generations seeing their parents and older friends and family working more flexible work arrangements (i.e., flexible schedule, remote work) is influencing them to pursue jobs that offer the same arrangements. It is no surprise then that wanting more flexibility is the number one reason companies give for why employees switch careers (52%). Other reasons companies say employees switch careers or switch jobs within their industry include lack of advancement of fulfillment (50%), not feeling adequately compensated (35%), and thinking their skills are better suited in another career (26%).

"In an era where career paths are increasingly non-linear, it's essential to cultivate a workplace that values adaptability and continuous growth,” said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. “This mindset not only attracts top talent but also drives long-term success."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between November 11 – November 26, 2024, among 505 Canadian hiring decision-makers

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45013ffe-bc01-4d85-a7fb-a548a08e399e