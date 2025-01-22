Threat Modeling Tools Market to hit USD 3.37 Billion by 2032, fueled by growing cybersecurity and AI advancements. | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threat Modeling Tools Market Size Analysis:

“The Threat Modeling Tools Market was valued at USD 0.95 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.17% from 2024 to 2032.”

Escalating Cyber Threats and the Growing Demand for Threat Modeling Tools

The Threat Modeling Tools market is growing significantly because of the rising occurrence and complexity of cyberattacks, forcing companies to implement proactive cybersecurity measures. As the average expense of a data breach hits USD 4.88 million in 2024, companies are emphasizing strong security measures. As businesses digitize their processes and grow their online presence, the necessity for tools that can recognize, evaluate, and reduce potential risks intensifies. The increase in cyberattacks, particularly those due to human error, underscores the necessity of using threat modeling tools in various fields including finance, healthcare, and government.

The need for these tools is also fueled by progress in AI and machine learning, enhancing predictive abilities and risk evaluations. In 2024, firms such as IBM and Palo Alto Networks launched AI-driven solutions to improve threat identification and reaction. With regulations becoming more stringent and the popularity of DevSecOps practices rising, threat modeling tools are becoming vital for protecting organizations from new cyber threats.





Get a Sample Report of Threat Modeling Tools Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3420

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Threat Response, Cisco SecureX)

Sparx Systems Pty Ltd. (Enterprise Architect, Pro Cloud Server)

Varonis Systems Inc. (DatAdvantage, Data Classification Engine)

Mandiant (Mandiant Advantage, Mandiant Threat Intelligence)

Intel Corporation (Intel Security Innovation Platform, Intel Threat Detection Technology)

Kroll, LLC. (Kroll Responder, Kroll Cyber Risk Management)

Synopsys (Black D uck, Coverity)

IBM Corporation (IBM Security QRadar, IBM Guardium)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender)

Coalfire Systems, Inc. (CoalfireOne, Coalfire GRC)

Avocado Systems (Avocado Security, Avocado Enterprise Security)

ThreatModeler (ThreatModeler, ThreatModeler Cloud)

Secure Engineering (Secure Design Studio, Secure Risk)

Rogue Wave Software (Klocwork, Protect)

Aquila (Aquila Threat Modeling, Aquila Risk Manager)

RiskSense (RiskSense Platform, RiskSense Threat Intelligence)

Immersive Labs (Immersive Labs Cyber Range, Immersive Labs Threat Intelligence)

Nozomi Networks (Nozomi Networks Guardian, Nozomi Networks SCADAguardian)

ThreatQuotient (ThreatQ, ThreatQ Threat Intelligence Platform)

Zylo (Zylo Threat Modeling, Zylo Risk Analysis)

Palo Alto Networks (Cortex XSOAR, Cortex XDR)

Threat Modeling Tools Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.95 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.17% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Demand for Real-Time Network Monitoring Solutions Drives Network Probe Market Growth



• Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Increasing Need for Network Security Drives Adoption of Network Probes

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Threat Modeling Tools Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3420

Dominance of Web-Based Platforms and Rapid Growth of Cloud-Based Threat Modeling Tools

In 2023, the Web-Based segment dominated the Threat Modeling Tools Market, capturing about 54% of the revenue share. This dominance is largely due to the widespread adoption of web-based platforms, which offer businesses easy access, scalability, and flexibility. These platforms enable seamless integration of threat modeling into existing security infrastructures, providing real-time detection of vulnerabilities without the need for significant hardware investments or complex installations. This makes web-based solutions highly appealing to businesses of all sizes.

The Cloud-Based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.76% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for cloud solutions, which offer cost-efficiency, remote accessibility, and better collaboration across distributed teams. As more organizations migrate their operations to the cloud, the need for secure, scalable, and flexible cloud-based threat modeling tools is expected to intensify, boosting market expansion in this segment.

Static Analysis Tools Lead the Threat Modeling Market, While Hybrid Analysis Tools Emerge as the Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Static Analysis Tools segment led the Threat Modeling Tools Market, securing a substantial revenue share of around 48%. This dominance stems from the effectiveness of static analysis in identifying vulnerabilities early in the development cycle, even before software execution. Static analysis tools enable organizations to detect issues in code structure and logic, making them an essential part of the software development lifecycle and a top choice for businesses aiming to minimize risks prior to deployment.

The Hybrid Analysis Tools segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.58% from 2024 to 2032. This surge is driven by the growing demand for comprehensive threat detection solutions that blend both static and dynamic analysis. Hybrid tools provide a deeper insight into potential threats by analyzing both code and runtime behavior, meeting the evolving cybersecurity needs of businesses seeking robust defense strategies.

Threat Modeling Tools Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Platform

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Desktop-Based

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By Type

Static Analysis Tools

Dynamic Analysis Tools

Hybrid Analysis Tools

By Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Utilities





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Threat Modeling Tools Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3420

North America Leads the Threat Modeling Tools Market, While Asia Pacific Shows the Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 39% in the Threat Modeling Tools Market. This dominance is attributed to the region's strong focus on cybersecurity within both public and private sectors, particularly in the United States and Canada. With the rising frequency of cyberattacks and stricter data protection regulations, businesses have made significant investments in advanced threat modeling tools to ensure robust risk management and compliance with evolving security standards.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.34% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the region's ongoing digital transformation, heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats, and the adoption of advanced security solutions across industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Government initiatives and infrastructure investments further accelerate the demand for threat modeling tools in this rapidly developing market.

Key Developments in Threat Modeling Tools Market

In January 2025, Cisco launched its AI Defense solution to protect enterprise AI applications from emerging threats like data leakage and model misuse, offering advanced security features for secure AI development and deployment.

At Dreamforce 2024, Varonis introduced new data security tools designed to strengthen the protection of sensitive data by improving detection and response capabilities to counter data breaches and insider threats.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Threat Modeling Tools Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Threat Modeling Tools Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Threat Modeling Tools Market Segmentation, By Type

10. Threat Modeling Tools Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

11. Threat Modeling Tools Market Segmentation, By Platform

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Threat Modeling Tools Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/threat-modeling-tools-market-3420

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.