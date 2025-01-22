Agility Retail Group Expands Coast-to-Coast Décor Operations with Acquisition of Moon International

Mansfield, MA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Retail Group (“Agility Retail”), a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners (“SFEP”), today announced its acquisition of Moon International, Inc., a California-based décor company with decades of expertise delivering creative and customized design solutions, from individual signage to complete brand packages. The acquisition establishes Agility Retail as the only décor provider with operations on both the East and West Coasts, enabling significant expansion of its décor offerings in the western U.S. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Moon International’s product portfolio includes checkstand lighting systems, aisle markers, pricing systems, and various custom solutions tailored to enhance retail environments. With its proven track record and innovative capabilities, Moon International brings a wealth of expertise to Agility Retail, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver comprehensive and customized décor solutions to retailers across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Moon International team to Agility Retail,” said Peter Stevens, CEO of Agility Retail. “This partnership represents an exciting step forward in expanding the geographic reach of our décor operations and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional décor solutions to clients nationwide, as we do in our retail fixture and display service lines. With décor operations now spanning both coasts, we’re well positioned to meet the evolving needs of our national and regional retail partners."

"This transaction marks a significant milestone in Moon International’s development,” said Jerry Reis, President and CEO of Moon International. “The demand for creative, high-quality decor solutions has never been greater in the retail space. Our organization is excited to work with the broader Agility Retail team, given their breadth of operations and capabilities. They share our core values of customer service and creativity, and joining the Agility Retail platform will enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customer base.”

About Agility Retail Group

Agility Retail Group is a leading retail services company offering comprehensive solutions in design, fabrication, sourcing, installation, and program management for physical store environments. With a diverse set of capabilities and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Agility Retail Group partners with leading retail, grocery and foodservice brands and operators across North America. For more information, visit www.agilityretail.com.

About San Francisco Equity Partners

San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with lower middle market companies in the consumer value chain. To each of its portfolio companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides deep consumer domain expertise, strategic and operational guidance, a broad network of relationships and a stable of industry resources. For more information, please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.