Georgia MLS and 12 MLSs Across Georgia Partner to Expand Listing Data Access

Tucker, Ga., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia MLS, the largest and most expansive real estate marketplace in Georgia, has united with 12 local MLSs in the state to enhance listing data accessibility and empower their members with new levels of property information.

This collaborative agreement substantially brings the Georgia real estate market closer together and effectively connects over 55,000 agents to the largest inventory of properties in the state under one shared system. By streamlining access to property data across MLSs, this partnership aims to improve market transparency and provide real estate professionals with the listing information they need to better serve their customers.

“For 63 years Georgia MLS has been dedicated to providing our subscribers the most efficient and accurate real estate marketplace.” said Richard Boone CEO of Georgia MLS. “This geographic expansion and sharing of listing data significantly increases opportunities for members across the participating MLSs. This collaboration will benefit thousands of agents across Georgia ultimately allowing them to provide greater levels of service to the clients they serve.”



This new data initiative breaks down traditional barriers and creates an interconnected marketplace in Georgia. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and adaptability, and provides buyers and sellers a broader more accurate market perspective.

Participating MLSs

This partnership includes the following organizations alongside Georgia MLS:

West Metro Board of REALTORS®

Dublin Board of REALTORS®

Albany Board of REALTORS®

Tift Area Board of REALTORS®

Crisp Area Board of REALTORS®

Carpet Capital Association of REALTORS® Thomasville Area Board of REALTORS®

Moultrie Board of REALTORS®

Altamaha Basin Board of REALTORS®

Southwest GA Board of REALTORS®

Douglas-Coffee County Board of REALTORS®

Golden Isles Association of REALTORS® (Coming Soon)

About Georgia MLS (GAMLS)

Georgia MLS, Georgia’s largest real estate marketplace, has provided real estate tools, services and education to real estate professionals for 63 years. Serving 52,500 subscribers in brokerage offices across the state of Georgia, members have consistently sold more homes through Georgia MLS than any other multiple listing service in the state. Georgia MLS combines innovative technology solutions with unmatched value so that members have the resources to respond to the changing needs of the real estate consumer. For more information visit www.gamls.com.