RockED Joins Forces with J.D. Power to Deliver EV Expert Certification to Automotive Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RockED, the leading mobile sales enablement platform for the automotive industry, today announced an alliance with J.D. Power, a leading global data analytics company, to introduce the J.D. Power EV Expert Certification Program powered by RockED.

The J.D. Power EV Expert Certification program delivers data-driven, actionable insights to improve EV sales and service through RockED’s mobile microlearning platform. The program equips dealership staff with the EV expertise customers are looking for through expertly designed curriculum and bite-sized video lessons. Users who complete the rigorous curriculum and pass a skills assessment will become certified by J.D. Power as an EV Expert for the current calendar year.

“There is a profound need for more informed dealership sales and service staff to meet the expectations of EV owners and shoppers,” said Greg Gates, COO at RockED. “This collaboration will help ensure dealership personnel are equipped to serve the demand.”

Sales consultants and service advisors play a critical role in educating shoppers about EVs and providing satisfying sales and ownership experiences, but research shows their effectiveness can vary significantly.

Purchase Experience: More than one fourth (27%) of shoppers reject EVs due to a lack of information. Further, buyers have noticeably lower satisfaction with the sales process, particularly with dealer personnel and vehicle knowledge and expertise, as compared with buyers of gas-powered vehicles. 1

More than one fourth (27%) of shoppers reject EVs due to a lack of information. Further, buyers have noticeably lower satisfaction with the sales process, particularly with dealer personnel and vehicle knowledge and expertise, as compared with buyers of gas-powered vehicles. Service and Ownership Experience: The level of dealer trust among EV owners is just 39% compared with 50% for owners of gas-powered vehicles, while overall index scores for EV owners are 49 points lower (on a 1,000-point scale) than among owners of gas-powered vehicles and satisfaction with service advisors is 48 points lower among EV owners than owners of gas-powered vehicles.2

For decades, J.D. Power has been at the forefront of customer behavior analysis, guiding customer-facing strategies with flagship studies like the Initial Quality Study (IQS),SM Customer Service Index (CSI) StudySM and the Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM Now, with a strong focus on the EV sector, J.D. Power provides insights covering every aspect of EV ownership, from purchase consideration to charging behaviors to the after-sales experience.

“This collaboration with RockED enables the industry to keep pace with the evolving EV market,” stated Stewart Stropp, Vice President of Automotive Retail at J.D. Power. “We want to help ensure dealer personnel have the support they need, when they need it, to sell and service more electric vehicles.”

The J.D. Power EV Expert Certification is not a replacement for OEM or dealership group training; rather, it is a complement offering unparalleled industry findings and analysis joined with RockED’s best-in-class mobile-learning capabilities. RockED’s innovative micro-learning approach breaks down complex topics into easily digestible, bite-sized modules to ensure learners can quickly grasp essential concepts and apply them in real-world scenarios.

“Together, RockED and J.D. Power are providing automotive industry professionals with the opportunity to gain credibility and improve performance,” Gates added. “The J.D. Power EV Certification Program is set to deliver a learning and enablement experience to transform how the automotive industry views learning and values skill-building. It’s why we created RockED—and it’s working.”

About RockED

RockED is the leading mobile sales enablement platform revolutionizing learning and development for the advancement of sales and service in the automotive industry. RockED delivers engaging micro-learning experiences through short-form video content, gamification and certifications. Focused on equipping dealership teams with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, RockED empowers the workforce to drive exceptional customer experiences and business growth. For more information, visit www.rocked.us .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com .

1 The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration (EVC) StudySM and the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) StudySM

2 The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) StudySM