Prepared Meals Global Industry Guide 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepared Meals Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Prepared Meals market had total revenues of $134.49 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023.
Global Prepared Meals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The Prepared meals market consists of the retail sale of ready meals, chilled & frozen pizzas and meal kits, which only require heating before serving or provided with prepared ingredients which are then combined to an individual's preference when being cooked. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 15.93 billion kilograms in 2023.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7% for the five-year period 2023-2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $188.37 billion by the end of 2028.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global prepared meals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global prepared meals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key prepared meals market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global prepared meals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global prepared meals market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global prepared meals market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global prepared meals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global prepared meals market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Prepared Meals
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Competitive Landscape
- Aviko BV
- Baixiang Food Group Ltd
- Bellisio Foods Inc
- BRF SA
- Casa Tarradellas SA
- CJ Corp
- COMIFRIO Produtos Pre Cozinhados SA
- Conagra Brands Inc
- Conservas La Costena SA de CV
- Dongwon F&B Co Ltd
- Dr. August Oetker KG
- Fleury Michon SA
- FRoSTA AG
- Fry Family Food Co
- General Mills Inc
- Gits Food Products Pvt Ltd
- Gunnar Dafgard AB
- Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd
- Industrias Alimentarias de Navarra, S.A.U.
- JBS SA
- Kepak Group
- Marumiya Corp
- Mayora Group
- McCain Foods Ltd
- MTR Foods Pvt Ltd
- Nestle SA
- Nichirei Corporation
- Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd
- Nomad Foods Ltd
- Orkla ASA
- Orogel Spa Consortile
- Ottogi Corp Ltd
- Pakco (PTY) LTD
- Patties Foods Pty Ltd
- Princes Limited
- Productos Chata SA de CV
- PT Bahtera Wiraniaga Internusa
- PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
- PT. ABC President Indonesia
- Pulmuone Co
- Sigma Alimentos SA de CV
- Societe LDC SA
- Sodebo SA
- TableMark Co Ltd
- The Kraft Heinz Co
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
- Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd
- Unilever Plc.
- William Saurin
- Yasar Holding AS
- Yildiz Holding Inc
- Yit Hong Pte Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1qzta
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.