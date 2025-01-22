Prepared Meals Global Industry Guide 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepared Meals Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Prepared Meals market had total revenues of $134.49 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Prepared Meals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The Prepared meals market consists of the retail sale of ready meals, chilled & frozen pizzas and meal kits, which only require heating before serving or provided with prepared ingredients which are then combined to an individual's preference when being cooked. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 15.93 billion kilograms in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7% for the five-year period 2023-2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $188.37 billion by the end of 2028.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global prepared meals market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global prepared meals market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key prepared meals market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global prepared meals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global prepared meals market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global prepared meals market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global prepared meals market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global prepared meals market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Prepared Meals

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Competitive Landscape

Aviko BV

Baixiang Food Group Ltd

Bellisio Foods Inc

BRF SA

Casa Tarradellas SA

CJ Corp

COMIFRIO Produtos Pre Cozinhados SA

Conagra Brands Inc

Conservas La Costena SA de CV

Dongwon F&B Co Ltd

Dr. August Oetker KG

Fleury Michon SA

FRoSTA AG

Fry Family Food Co

General Mills Inc

Gits Food Products Pvt Ltd

Gunnar Dafgard AB

Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd

Industrias Alimentarias de Navarra, S.A.U.

JBS SA

Kepak Group

Marumiya Corp

Mayora Group

McCain Foods Ltd

MTR Foods Pvt Ltd

Nestle SA

Nichirei Corporation

Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd

Nomad Foods Ltd

Orkla ASA

Orogel Spa Consortile

Ottogi Corp Ltd

Pakco (PTY) LTD

Patties Foods Pty Ltd

Princes Limited

Productos Chata SA de CV

PT Bahtera Wiraniaga Internusa

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT. ABC President Indonesia

Pulmuone Co

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Societe LDC SA

Sodebo SA

TableMark Co Ltd

The Kraft Heinz Co

Tiger Brands Ltd

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd

Unilever Plc.

William Saurin

Yasar Holding AS

Yildiz Holding Inc

Yit Hong Pte Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1qzta

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.