Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Miniature, Sealed Multi-Turn SMD Trimmers for Harsh Environments

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of multi-turn, surface-mount cermet trimmers. Designed for space-constrained industrial, consumer, and telecom applications in harsh environments, the TSM3 series devices combine a compact 3 mm by 4 mm by 4 mm footprint with a wide temperature range of -65 °C to +150 °C and IP67 sealing.

Compared to previous-generation devices, the trimmers released today offer a 25 % smaller case size and wider operating temperature range. In addition, the TSM3 series allows for fine tuning of its wide 10 Ω to 2 MΩ resistance range and provides a faster setting to time ratio than single-turn trimmers. Offering a 0.125 W power rating at +70 °C, the devices are available in both top and side adjustment styles, providing flexibility for various design requirements.

The TSM3 series supports automated PCB assembly and setting processes, enhancing production efficiency to save time and lower costs. Fully sealed to withstand standard board wash processing, the trimmers ensure reliability in automation controls and sensors; welding and cooling systems; robotics; power tools; smoke detectors; radios; and precision testing instrumentation.

Samples and production quantities of the TSM3 series are available now, with lead times of 15 weeks.

