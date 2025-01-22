Your new Galaxy S25 awaits: Verizon offers epic deals for new and current customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

[TL;DR]

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is coming to Verizon with preorders kicking off today

Current and new customers can get a new Galaxy S25+ or Galaxy S25 on us, or $1,000 off a Galaxy S25 Ultra with select trade-in on Unlimited Ultimate plan 1

And choose a Galaxy Watch7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, also on us. Service plans required for watch and tablet1



The big news

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S25 Ultra , Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 — are available to Verizon customers. Packed with advanced AI features including Seamless actions across apps and Now Brief, along with Satellite SOS, these phones are designed to keep up with your lifestyle, whether you are streaming, gaming or running your business.

Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $36.11 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,299.99 retail, 0% APR)

starts at $36.11 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,299.99 retail, 0% APR) Galaxy S25+ starts at $27.77 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($999.99 retail, 0% APR)

starts at $27.77 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($999.99 retail, 0% APR) Galaxy S25 starts at $22.22 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($799.99 retail, 0% APR)



Why Verizon is the best place to get your Galaxy S25

Big savings: Current and new customers can get a new Galaxy S25+ or Galaxy S25 on us, or $1,000 off a Galaxy S25 Ultra. And choose a Galaxy Watch7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, also on us. Simply buy a new Galaxy S25 series phone, trade-in your current phone and sign up for Unlimited Ultimate1.

Business offers: New customers or current customers adding a line can get a new Galaxy S25+ or Galaxy S25 on us with select trade-in and a Business Unlimited plan2.

Perks you love: Verizon offers incredible savings on your favorite entertainment and productivity services. Whether it’s Disney+, Netflix or many more, you know we are getting you the best value.

5G done right: Take full advantage of the Galaxy S25 series with Verizon’s award-winning 5G network, delivering fast, reliable connections that power how you live, work and play. Galaxy S25 Ultra supports powerful upload speeds on the Verizon 5G network3, which helps boost your video-calling experience and allows for faster social media posting.

Why the Galaxy S25 series is a game changer

Seamless actions across apps for multitasking: Simplify your day with an AI-powered personal assistant that handles multiple tasks with a single command – like finding a restaurant in a specific location and texting your friends to join you for dinner4.

Enhanced camera and audio: Capture stunning photos and videos, even in low light, with Night Video and Advanced Portrait features. Audio Erase ensures crystal-clear sound by using AI to provide you controls that reduce background noises.

Personalized insights: Stay ahead with Now Brief, a cool new feature that gives you updates tailored to your schedule and activities, including weather alerts and meeting reminders.

Business savvy: Empower your business with the Galaxy S25 series to increase work productivity. One command to your virtual assistant can take care of multiple tasks across apps. Plus, it’s equipped with defense-grade protection Knox Vault, which has your data security covered.

Satellite SOS: Verizon now offers seamless connection to Satellite SOS messaging powered by Skylo on the Galaxy S25 series, in the unlikely event that you need emergency services and are in an area without cellular connectivity5.

How to get your Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is available for preorder now at Verizon stores and at Verizon.com. Verizon Business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos. Do not miss your chance to upgrade to the best Samsung AI-powered smartphone and take advantage of Verizon savings and offers.

1Phone: Up to $1,419.99 purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan (min. $90/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less up to $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Trade-in must be from Samsung, Apple or Google; trade-in terms apply. Watch: $349.99 (40mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan (min. $15/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $349.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Tablet: $549.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan (min. $20/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $549.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's are no longer met.

2Taxes & fees apply. New line or device upgrade w/device payment purchase agmt & Business Unlimited Pro plan req’d. Up to $999.99 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to acct over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Select biz customers w/6 or more mos of VZ service: credits begin in 1-2 bills. Other biz customers: credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in is received by VZ. Smartphone trade-in must be received by VZ w/in 90 days & meet program requirements. Credit(s) will be charged back to acct if trade-in is not received within 90 days, differs from appraisal and/or does not meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Galaxy S25+ 128GB monthly fee after full trade-in credit: $0. Offer available 1.22 through 3.31.2025.

3Enabled by Verizon n77 UL-MIMO/PC1.5 in select markets

4Galaxy AI features by Samsung are free through 2025 and require Samsung account login.

5Satellite connectivity requires select new model phones with updated software. Must be outside w/line of sight to satellite; might not work in parts of Alaska.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

Media contact:

George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Social: @GLKcreative