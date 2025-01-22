VivoPower's Tembo Tuskers order and deliveries on schedule for February 2025, from Sydney, Australia

Delivery of 25 Tusker vehicles includes next gen model with upgraded cruise control, safety and multimedia features from February 2025

All 25 vehicles have been allocated due to strong demand from customers and partners

Tembo is working with fleet owners to assist them in securing the NSW government fleet incentive of up to A$15,000 per vehicle

Tembo Tuskers offer the best value for money homologated 100% electric utility pick-up truck in Australia

Tuskers come with a 3-year warranty, 8 year battery warranty from CATL, the world's largest battery company

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Tembo e-LV ("Tembo"), has been advised that it will receive shipment of 25 Tusker full electric utility vehicles into Sydney, Australia before the end of February 2025. Tembo will subsequently be able to deliver Tuskers to customers and partners.

The Tusker batch includes the next generation model which has upgraded features, including EPB (electronic park braking), Uphill Drive assistance, Fixed Speed Cruise Control, Bluetooth Car Phone, 12.3-inch Centre Console screen interface as well as AEBS and the popular V2L (vehicle 2 load feature).

The Tusker received full Australian Federal Government on road homologation vehicle type approval (VTA) approval in November 2024, following a rigorous testing and evaluation program by independent Australian Federal Government approved inspectors. VTAs are a critically important regulatory milestone in the Australasian pick-up truck market, which is estimated to be approximately US$10 billion. Without VTAs, vehicles are not considered homologated and cannot be legally driven on public roads across. They are crucial for ensuring that vehicles, including EVs, meet essential safety, environmental, and anti-theft standards before hitting the road. Under the Road Vehicle Standards (RVS) legislation, these approvals – managed by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, and Communications – verify that EVs comply with stringent national regulations covering design, construction, and performance. As EV adoption accelerates, VTAs become vital in regulating new fully electric vehicle models in the market. They address unique EV-specific standards, such as battery safety and charging capabilities, helping manufacturers demonstrate compliance with local regulations.

About VivoPower

Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Tembo

Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are a 100% electric solution for ruggedised and/or customised applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defence, police, construction, infrastructure, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners, helping to perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximise return on assets, meet ESG goals and seeks to further the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed B Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

