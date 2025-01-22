Questex’s Fierce Electronics and Sensors Converge Launch the Inaugural Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 Program Honoring the Next Generation of Trailblazers in Electronics Innovation

Submissions open through February 15, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Electronics, in collaboration with Sensors Converge, today announces the launch of the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40, a new initiative celebrating the brightest and boldest young professionals shaping the future of the electronics industry.

This prestigious program will spotlight 40 exceptional professionals under the age of 40 who are redefining what’s possible in the world of electronics through their groundbreaking innovations, technical expertise, and visionary contributions. From advancements in semiconductor technologies, to revolutionary breakthroughs in IoT, sensors, and AI, these rising stars are transforming industries and paving the way for a smarter, more connected world.

“Innovation thrives in the hands of the next generation,” said Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, Questex. “With the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 program, we’re thrilled to shine a light on the talented young professionals whose ingenuity and passion are driving progress and redefining the future of electronics. If you know an extraordinary engineer or leader under the age of 40, we want to hear their story.”

Nominations for the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 Awards are open now through February 15, 2025. Candidates can be nominated by colleagues, mentors, peers – or even nominate themselves. To submit a nomination, click here.

Celebrating Excellence at Sensors Converge 2025

The 40 Under 40 will be announced and celebrated during the 40th Anniversary Sensors Converge event, taking place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. The milestone event gathers the global electronics and sensors community to explore cutting-edge technologies, share insights, and connect with innovators shaping the future. Those featured will gain unparalleled recognition as thought leaders and changemakers, with features across Fierce Electronics’ digital platforms and exclusive opportunities to connect with the industry’s most influential leaders and organizations.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 offers unique sponsorship opportunities for organizations looking to support and align their brand with the next wave of innovation in electronics For sponsorship inquiries, click here.

For More Information

For more details about the program, eligibility requirements, and the nomination process, visit here.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

