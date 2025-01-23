Technip Energies selected by Uniper to provide the FEED of Connah’s Quay New Combined Cycle Power Plant with Carbon Capture in the UK

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the proposed new build Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (‘CCGT’) power station with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), at Uniper’s Connah’s Quay site; the Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power project.

The facility would connect into nearby CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure as part of the Hynet Cluster, located in the North West of the UK, which is one of the most industrialised areas of the country with significant sources of CO 2 emissions. The project will support the UK CCS sector, contributing to the UK Government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Uniper’s proposed CCGT with CCS project focuses on developing the first train of the power plant to reach commercial operation before the end of 2030 as per the requirements of the UK Government Track 1 expansion projects. If consented and developed, the new power station is expected to be developed in two phases, providing around 1.3 GW of low carbon power in total, ensuring continued reliable contribution to security of supply whilst supporting UK decarbonisation targets.

Technip Energies, supported by Balfour Beatty and GE Vernova, will provide FEED services for the integration of the CCGT with Carbon Capture. In this first phase, Technip Energies will leverage its unique and state-of-the-art carbon capture solution, Canopy by T.ENTM, powered by Shell’s CANSOLV* CO 2 Capture System. The FEED will benefit from Technip Energies’ extensive experience in project execution and the award further confirms Technip Energies’ leadership in integration of CCGT with carbon capture.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonization Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “We are delighted to contribute to Uniper’s ambition to secure a reliable energy supply whilst accelerating the energy transition. By leveraging our unique carbon capture solution, Canopy by T.ENTM, powered by Shell CANSOLV CO 2 Capture System, we are committed to making this project a success, playing an active role to deliver low carbon power generation at scale and support the UK energy transition. Our extensive experience in project design and execution will offer Uniper the expertise to achieve their objectives.”

Helen Rogers, Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power Project Manager for Uniper said: “The proposed Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power project would enable us to continue to reliably and efficiently generate electricity when it is needed, contributing to future security of supply as well as contributing to economic growth in the region. The award of the FEED contract competition represents a significant step and will result in one contractor being selected for EPC to build the plant.”

*CANSOLV is a Shell trademark.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6 billion in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com





About Uniper

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach and activities in more than 40 countries. With approximately 7,400 employees, the company makes an important contribution to security of supply in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Uniper’s operations encompass power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas—including liquefied natural gas (LNG)—and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters.

Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040. Uniper aims for its installed power generating capacity to be more than 80% zero-carbon by the early 2030s. To achieve this, the company is transforming its power plants and facilities and investing in flexible, dispatchable power generating units. Uniper is already one of Europe’s largest operators of hydropower plants and is helping further expand solar and wind power, which are essential for a more sustainable and secure future. The company is progressively expanding its gas portfolio to include green gases like hydrogen and biomethane and aims to convert to these gases over the long term.

Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.

About Uniper in the UK

In the UK, Uniper owns and operates a flexible generation portfolio, a fast-cycle gas storage facility and two high pressure gas pipelines, from Theddlethorpe to Killingholme and from Blyborough to Cottam. We also have significant long-term regasification capacity at the Grain LNG terminal in Kent, to convert LNG back to natural gas.

