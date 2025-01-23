Peri-implantitis Market Research 2025-2030: Analysis of Growth Trends and Leading Competitors, Featuring Pfizer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, GaronitPharma, Basic Pharma Life Science, Prachi Pharmaceuticals & More

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peri-implantitis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Method Type and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peri-implantitis market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The success rate of dental implants was reported to be 92%-98% over a period of 10 years. Yet, factors like increasing patients with a history of periodontitis, the advent of technological advancement pertaining to efficient treatment of peri-implantitis, and a rise in the patient population prone to smoking and diabetes are fueling the market growth.







Peri-implantitis Market Report: Highlights

The surgical segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the fact that surgical debridement procedures are efficient and are considered as the most effective technique to treat peri-implantitis

Laser debridement non-surgical technique is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it has improved clinical outcomes are efficient due to selective calculus removal

Europe dominated the market in 2024 owing to the rising technological advancements for peri-implantitis treatment

In the Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric patient population, rising awareness about dental implants and associated disease, and rapid technological advancements.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Peri-implantitis Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Peri-implantitis Market: Method Type Business Analysis

4.1. Method Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Method Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Method Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Surgical

4.4.1. Surgical Market, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Bone Regeneration

4.4.3. Open Flap Debridement

4.4.4. Implantoplasty

4.5. Non-surgical

4.5.1. Non-surgical Market, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Mechanical Debridement

4.5.3. Laser Debridement

4.5.4. Antibiotics

4.5.5. Others

Chapter 5. Peri-implantitis Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Regional Market Dashboard

5.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

5.4. North America

5.5. Europe

5.6. Asia-Pacific

5.7. Latin America

5.8. MEA

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Participant Overview

6.2. Company Market Position Analysis

6.3. Company Categorization

6.4. Strategy Mapping

6.5. Company Profiles/Listing

6.5.1. Pfizer Inc.

6.5.2. Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.5.3. GaronitPharma

6.5.4. Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt Ltd.

6.5.5. Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

6.5.6. Geistlich Pharma India Pvt. Ltd.

6.5.7. Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited

6.5.8. Zimmer Biomet

6.5.9. Institut Straumann AG

6.5.10. Dentsply Sirona

