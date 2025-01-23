$13.8 Bn Cellular Starting Materials Market by Product, Grade, End-User, and Region - Global Forecasts 2025-2035

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Starting Materials Market by Product, by Grade, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cellular starting materials market is estimated to be USD 1.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.84 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period 2025-2035

Growth in the market will be driven by the following factors: increasing demand for cell-based therapies; improvements in bioprocessing and manufacturing technologies; rising R&D investment; an increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases; and supportive government initiatives and regulatory frameworks.







Advancements in cell culture, cryopreservation, and bioprocessing technologies have significantly enhanced the efficiency and scalability of producing cellular starting materials. These improvements have facilitated the generation of high-purity, consistent, and viable cells, thereby driving growth in the market. In November 2023, Charles River Laboratories introduced CliniPrime Cryopreserved Leukopaks, further expanding its suite of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant offerings for cell therapy development and manufacturing. This launch illustrates the ongoing innovation in the sector and its commitment to supporting the needs of cell therapy applications.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of key biopharmaceutical companies, increased funding for cell-based research, and early adoption of advanced therapies, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology sector, growing investments in R&D, supportive government initiatives for regenerative medicine, and increasing focus on personalized medicine and cell therapies, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, the government stated in October 2023 that two cell and gene therapy hubs would be established in New York to boost cell therapy research and development.



By product, the Leukopaks segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cellular starting materials market in 2024 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-quality leukocytes for the development of cell-based therapies, immunotherapies, and cancer research.

For instance, Charles River Laboratories and Navega Therapeutics, Inc. announced their partnership in March 2024. Through this partnership, Navega is able to manufacture adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy by utilizing the current CDMO capabilities and advising services.



By grade, the good manufacturing practices (GMP) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cellular starting materials market in 2024 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its stringent quality control standards, which ensure the safety, consistency, and efficacy of cellular products used in clinical and therapeutic applications.

For instance, in September 2023, Sanguine Biosciences established a new qualified apheresis facility in Los Angeles, California, to collect concentrated white blood cell specimens.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cellular starting materials market in 2024 owing to the increasing investments in R&D for cell-based therapies, regenerative medicine, and biologics, as well as the expansion of drug discovery programs utilizing cellular starting materials.

For instance, in June 2023, StemCyte signed a contract with a US-based company specializing in immune cell therapy to offer raw materials for allogeneic modified cell therapy. Additionally, the CMOs & CROs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend of outsourcing cellular material production and processing services to contract manufacturing and research organizations to reduce operational costs and accelerate time-to-market for advanced therapies.

