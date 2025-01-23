KFSHRC Hosts International Alumni Gathering in Riyadh





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) recently hosted its Alumni Gathering in Riyadh. The event honoured several staff members who travelled from various parts of the world and have played a crucial role in shaping the hospital’s legacy of excellence. Some alumni have been part of KFSHRC since 1975, making this gathering a celebration of dedication, diversity, and the lasting impact of healthcare professionals who have contributed to KFSHRC’s success.

This reunion affirms our staff's loyalty to the hospital, as it coincides with the commemoration of its 50th anniversary.

KFSHRC’s workforce, representing over 70 nationalities, reflects the hospital’s unique commitment to diversity and its ability to unite individuals from different backgrounds, fostering an environment where collaboration and creativity thrive.

At the event, KFSHRC’s CEO, H.E. Dr Majid Alfayyadh, honoured the alumni for their extraordinary commitment to the organisation’s growth, recognising their role in embodying the values of innovation, compassion, and excellence that have positioned it as a globally acclaimed institution.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa





