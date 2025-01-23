Beam Global Granted U.S. Patent For High-Volume Battery Assembly And Safety Technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has been granted another new patent by the United States Patent Office. The patent covers Beam Global’s Phase Change Composite (PCC™) spacer product for Li-ion battery thermal management and is titled Phase Change Composite Apparatus for Battery Packs and Methods of Making.

The U.S. Patent Office granted Patent No. US 12,191,469 B2 for Beam Global’s PCC™ spacer product, which introduces an innovative manufacturing process that prevents thermal runaway propagation in Li-ion battery packs. The PCC™ spacer technology is designed to facilitate automated, high-volume battery assembly and provides a robust, flexible, and cost-effective passive thermal management solution for operating Li-ion batteries in extreme operating conditions.

“This latest patent continues our path of creating new battery technology solutions that increase barrier to entry for our competitors whilst creating value for our customers at a time when batteries are becoming more relevant for an increasingly broad range of applications,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Our solutions solve for thermal management, battery safety, and energy density requirements which we believe will be increasingly important in drones, robots, submersibles, mobility solutions and a whole host of emerging requirements. This latest patent covers ingenious methods to mass produce components for bespoke applications.”

The PCC™ spacer technology can be directly integrated into automated assembly lines for high-volume battery manufacturing. Its flexibility and efficiency make it ideal for drones and other applications requiring reliable thermal management and safety.

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

