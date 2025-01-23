Red Cat Secures $518K in New Orders for Edge 130 Drones from U.S. Government Agencies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced it has secured new orders for its Edge 130 drone from the Army National Guard and another U.S. Government Agency (OGA), totaling $518,000.

FlightWave, a leading provider of VTOL drone, sensor and software solutions was acquired by Red Cat in September 2024. The acquisition brought FlightWave’s flagship drone, the Edge 130 Blue into its family of low-cost, portable unmanned reconnaissance and precision lethal strike systems. FlightWave’s size, weight and vertical take off capabilities makes it ideal for maritime operations and littoral environments.

The combined orders, which amount to 12 Edge 130 drones, reflect Red Cat’s continued momentum in providing advanced drone technology solutions to key defense and security customers. The Edge 130 is known for its robust capabilities, including long-endurance flight times, AI-driven surveillance features, and operational effectiveness in a variety of mission-critical environments.

“These new orders further validate the performance and unique capabilities of the Edge 130 as part of our Family of Systems and reinforce our position as a trusted provider of drone solutions for government and military applications,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “We are expanding our manufacturing capacity for the Edge 130 to accelerate this momentum and remain committed to supporting U.S. government agencies with the industry’s best technology that enhances their mission capabilities and success.”

The Edge 130 Blue is a UAS-certified military-grade tricopter for long-range mapping, inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance needs. Designed specifically for government and military applications, the Edge 130 Blue can be assembled and hand-launched in just one minute by a single user to capture high-accuracy aerial imagery with medium-range autonomy. Weighing in at only 1200g, the Edge has a 60+ minute flight time in forward mode, an industry-leading endurance among all other Blue UAS-approved drones available.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

FlightWave Aerospace Systems Corporation is an industry leading manufacturer of dual-use VTOL drones, sensors and software solutions located in Santa Monica, CA. FlightWave designs and manufactures the Edge 130 VTOL drone and payload cameras for the commercial, defense, security, and intelligence markets. The fully-autonomous Edge 130 sUAS has the best flight endurance in the industry and with AI edge compute capabilities, provides superior aerial data capture to both the commercial and defense markets.

