Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size to Surpass USD 18.11 Billion by 2032, Growing at 15.82% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Track and Trace Solutions Market size was valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.82%, reaching USD 18.11 billion by 2032.”

The track and trace solutions market growth is propelled by stringent regulatory requirements, the rising need for supply chain transparency, and the increasing adoption of digital technologies across industries.

Market Overview

The Track and Trace Solutions Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing focus on supply chain transparency and compliance with stringent regulatory standards. These solutions are critical for industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and logistics, where traceability and accountability are vital. The growing adoption of serialization and aggregation solutions is enhancing the ability to detect counterfeiting, manage recalls, and ensure product authenticity.

On the demand side, rising consumer awareness about product safety and authenticity is pushing manufacturers to adopt advanced track-and-trace systems. On the supply side, technological advancements in software solutions, hardware components, and integration of IoT and blockchain are expanding the capabilities of these systems. The increasing use of real-time data tracking and analytics tools is transforming the supply chain landscape, enabling better decision-making and operational efficiency.





Global Track and Trace Solutions Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Axway

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Optel Vision

TraceLink, Inc.

Adents

Antares Vision S.r.l

Siemens AG

Korber AG

ACG Worldwide

Markem Imaje, a Dover Company

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Laetus GmbH

Systech International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Accenture plc

Siemens S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

HCL Technologies

Key Growth Factors

Regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing mandates for serialization and traceability to curb counterfeit goods and ensure consumer safety.

Increasing consumer demand for product authenticity is pressuring industries to adopt advanced systems for enhanced transparency.

Innovations in IoT, blockchain, and AI-driven analytics are transforming the efficiency and scope of track-and-trace systems.

Industries like pharmaceuticals and food are leveraging these solutions to mitigate the risks of counterfeiting and ensure public safety.

Real-time data tracking and analytics are improving decision-making and reducing costs across supply chains.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.84 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.44 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.82% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Regulatory compliance, supply chain transparency, and advancements in IoT, RFID, and blockchain technologies

Segment Analysis

By Product

Software solutions held the largest share of the market due to their ability to provide end-to-end traceability, data management, and compliance with global standards. These systems integrate advanced technologies like IoT, RFID, and cloud-based platforms, enabling seamless tracking and reporting across supply chains. The rising adoption of SaaS models further fuels the segment's growth.

The hardware segment, including RFID tags, sensors, and GPS devices, is expanding rapidly with a CAGR significantly higher than other segments. The demand for accurate real-time tracking, especially in industries like pharmaceuticals and logistics, drives this growth. Integration with IoT technologies and advancements in sensor capabilities further boost the adoption of hardware components.

By Application

Serialization solutions accounted for the largest market share in 2023, as they are essential for compliance with regulatory standards like the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act and the European Falsified Medicines Directive. Serialization enhances supply chain security by assigning unique identifiers to products, ensuring authenticity, and enabling efficient recalls.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation

By Product

Software Solutions Plant managers Enterprise & network managers Line controllers Bundle tracking solutions Case tracking solutions Warehouse and shipment managers Pallet tracking solutions

Hardware components Printing and marking solutions Barcode scanners Monitoring and verification solutions Labelers Checkweighers RFID readers

Standalone platforms

By Application

Serialization solutions Carton Serialization Bottle Serialization medical device serialization Blister Serialization Vial and ampoule Serialization

Aggregation solutions Case Aggregation Pallet aggregation Bundle Aggregation

Tracking, tracing, and Reporting solutions

By Technology

2D barcodes

Radiofrequency identification

Linear barcodes

By End Users

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Food industry

Medical device companies

Cosmetic industry

Others

Statistical Insights for the Track and Trace Solutions Market

Approximately 72% of pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide have adopted serialization solutions to meet global regulatory requirements such as the Drug Supply Chain Security Act and the Falsified Medicines Directive.

Digital labeling technologies, including QR codes and barcoding, accounted for 45% of traceability deployments in the consumer goods and healthcare industries.

Blockchain technology is now integrated into 15% of track-and-trace systems, offering enhanced transparency, security, and tamper-proof records in supply chain operations.

Implementation of track-and-trace systems in the food and beverage sector has reduced product recalls by 25% in regions with stringent safety regulations.

The adoption of RFID tags and IoT-enabled devices has led to an 18% increase in inventory accuracy and a 30% improvement in operational efficiency in logistics and supply chain management.

North America led the Track and Trace Solutions Market in 2023, accounting for over 37.8% of global revenue.

The region's dominance stems from advanced digital infrastructure, supportive regulatory policies, and high adoption rates in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The U.S., with its stringent FDA regulations, remains a key contributor to market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising adoption of digitalization are driving demand. China, with a market share of 22.6%, leads the region, supported by government initiatives to enhance traceability and combat counterfeit products.

Recent Developments

March 2024: MNG integrated Venom blockchain technology into its solutions to enhance transparency, scalability, and security in logistics and supply chain management.

March 2024: Systech, a subsidiary of Markem-Imaje and Dover, acquired Pharmacontrol Electronic GmbH (PCE) to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical sector.

January 2024: Antares Vision Group launched a new AI-powered serialization platform designed to enhance supply chain security and compliance with global standards.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption and Implementation Trends (2023), by Region

5.2 Technology Trends (2023)

5.3 Healthcare Spending Impact (by Region, 2023)

5.4 Prescription and Regulatory Trends (2023), by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product

8. Track and Trace Solutions Market by Application

9. Track and Trace Solutions Market by Technology

10. Track and Trace Solutions Market by End Users

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

