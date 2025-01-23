WTW launches IMI Plus for clients in the United States

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), is pleased to announce that its Investment Management Insurance (IMI) Plus product is now available to U.S. clients. Previously launched in July 2024 for clients in the UK and Canada, this unified management and professional policy addresses the specific needs of asset managers, providing integrated protection and streamlined management across key risk categories.

IMI Plus grants critical coverages—cyber liability, employment practices liability (EPL), directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability, errors and omissions (E&O) liability, and crime—under one cohesive offering. By consolidating these coverages into one policy, asset managers can reduce administrative complexity while enhancing operational efficiency.

The policy’s key benefits include:

Multiple coverages under one policy form

Seamless coverage integration

Claims reporting efficiencies

Mitigation of potential coverage gaps

One renewal date for all coverages



IMI Plus also provides customizable solutions, with comprehensive packages and modular options tailored to meet clients' specific needs. Additionally, WTW’s Global FINEX Claims Advocacy Team offers swift, expert claims resolution. Clients who demonstrate strong operational risk management may qualify for preferred pricing upon completing an independent assessment by WTW’s investment division.

“By integrating WTW’s global expertise with client-focused solutions, IMI Plus empowers organizations with the confidence needed to navigate today’s complex risk landscape and is a reflection of our firm’s commitment to the asset management industry,” said Timothy Sullivan, Director, Asset Management Industry Leader, Willis.

“IMI Plus represents a significant step forward in how asset managers can approach liability coverage,” said Henry Keville, Head of FINEX GB Financial Institutions, Willis. “Through the collaboration of our global network and extensive support from insurers, we are proud to deliver yet another market-leading solution that addresses the evolving risks faced by our clients in the U.S. market.”

