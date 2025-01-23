Kaleris Honored With 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility software was recently honored with the 2024 Top Software & Tech Award which recognizes innovative software and technology that improve automation, efficiency, and visibility within the supply chain industry. The award is presented by Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to the global cold food supply chain, and its sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which covers the entire global supply chain.

Kaleris was awarded for its combined transportation management system (TMS) and yard management system (YMS) offering that eliminates the logistics silos that retail grocers and grocery wholesalers face in bridging yard and transportation operations. The combined solution brings together routing, dispatch, backhaul, driver payroll, yard management, door dock scheduling, and gate operations to reduce operational friction points. By synchronizing yard and transportation workflows, the solution empowers retail grocers to save on fuel maintenance, energy, and detention costs as well as reduce dwell time.

"We are truly honored by the recognition from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “This award shines a spotlight on our commitment to excellence in the supply chain sector. It validates our efforts to create impactful solutions that enhance efficiency and visibility, fueling our passion to continue leading the charge in industry advancements.”

The Top Software & Tech Award celebrates innovation across categories for both small businesses and large enterprises. Within these, it highlights five key areas: software for procurement and resource planning, robotics, solutions for enhancing supply chain visibility, as well as software for warehouse and transportation management, and warehouse automation.

“Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year’s new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year’s winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Kaleris’s portfolio of award-winning software solutions are designed to increase visibility and optimize operations for peak efficiency. With prebuilt integrations, the TMS and YMS may be implemented in as fast as 12 weeks, ensuring quick turnaround and maximum time-to-value. The advanced solutions heighten efficiency and visibility by integrating state-of-the-art technology and contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future.

To learn more about this award-winning solution, visit https://kaleris.com/kaleris-yms-tms/. Kaleris is featured in the full winner list available at https://foodl.me/kmr2r068.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, terminal operating systems, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. For more information, visit www.Kaleris.com.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.