STAX Engineering Delivers Emissions Capture and Control Services at Port of Benicia in Partnership with AMPORTS

BENICIA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering, a leader in maritime emissions capture and control, has delivered the STAX 4 barge to the Port of Benicia and announces its services expansion at the port with AMPORTS’ partnership, a key player in North American auto processing. This deployment enables STAX to provide emissions control services for all auto carriers at berth, ensuring compliance with California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) 2025 emissions standards while improving local air quality.

The Port of Benicia, a critical point of entry for vessels from Asia, Europe, and Mexico, handles roughly 260,000 imported vehicles annually, representing 20% of California’s seaborne vehicle imports. Under this partnership, STAX is projected to treat more than 430 tons of emissions, providing 56,000 hours of emissions capture and control service. This initiative builds on STAX’s existing relationships with leading international shipping companies, including NYK Line, Hyundai GLOVIS, and K-Line, which collectively partner with STAX to service auto carriers and other vessel classes at Benicia and ports across California. These partnerships demonstrate growing confidence in STAX’s emissions capture technology as a scalable solution for reducing maritime emissions.

“With this partnership at the Port of Benicia, we’re advancing emissions control for one of the most critical segments of maritime shipping—auto carriers,” Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering. “By delivering accessible, effective technology, we’re helping partners like AMPORTS tackle emissions challenges head-on while improving air quality and ensuring compliance with new regulations. This is a significant step toward cleaner operations in one of California’s busiest ports.”

STAX’s patented mobile emissions capture technology attaches to vessels without requiring retrofits, removing 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides directly from ship exhaust. This innovative system addresses a pressing need to reduce pollutants harming public health and aligns with AMPORTS’s commitment to sustainability and community well-being.

“At AMPORTS, we don’t say no to a challenge—we find the solution,” Vee Kachroo, Chief Executive Officer, AMPORTS. “The integration of emissions capture technology at Benicia highlights our ability to embrace innovation and deliver sustainable solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment.”

AMPORTS, a leader in automotive port logistics for over 60 years, operates 13 locations across the U.S. and Mexico, specializing in tailored logistics services for automakers. Its implementation of STAX’s emissions capture technology reflects its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy, which prioritizes environmental stewardship while maintaining operational excellence and supporting local economic growth.

Since its launch in Q1 2024, STAX has established itself as the only emissions solution servicing all major vessel classes in California, including container ships, auto carriers, and tankers. STAX provides a critical path to compliance under CARB’s emissions standards for operators via service agreements at major ports, including Benicia, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, and Oakland. In just over a year, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for a cumulative 10,000 hours, capturing 75 tons of pollutants, and counting. The company is currently in the process of delivering its fifth barge to the Port of Los Angeles, with the goal of 27 barges by the end of 2027.

About STAX Engineering

STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides before being released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated 265 at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 10,000 hours and 75 tons of pollutants—and counting. In 2024, STAX was named a winner of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, recognizing its innovative contributions to emissions reduction and cleaner air solutions. Learn more at www.staxengineering.com .

About AMPORTS

AMPORTS, a leader in automotive port logistics for over 60 years, is recognized as one of North America’s largest and most versatile vehicle processing companies, with 13 locations across the United States and Mexico. Specializing in seamless logistical solutions for automakers, AMPORTS offers tailored services ranging from vehicle reception and inventory management to advanced processing activities, all with a commitment to quality and innovation, and processes over 1.5 million vehicles annually for some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. As a vital link in the global automotive supply chain, AMPORTS is committed to quality, safety, operational excellence and customer satisfaction, providing its customers with a range of versatile logistics solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.amports.com/ .