Product Analytics Market to Reach USD 84.33 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI, IoT, and Consumer Engagement | Research by SNS Insider

“The Product Analytics Market was valued at USD 14.73 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 84.33 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.45% from 2024 to 2032.”

Robust Growth and Technological Advancements Drive Expansion in the Product Analytics Market

The Product Analytics Market is experiencing strong expansion as companies acknowledge the considerable importance of data-driven insights in improving product performance and customer satisfaction. In 2023, 91.9% of companies experienced significant value from their data and analytics investments, fueling the rising need for real-time analytics solutions. This trend is especially prominent in areas like e-commerce, retail, and technology, where companies utilize these platforms to assess customer behavior, monitor product usage, and enhance operations. The market's dependence on sophisticated solutions is clear with the launch of platforms such as Clarivate’s DRG Fusion and Salesforce’s Tableau Einstein, designed to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

Looking to the future, the market is set for ongoing expansion, driven by the incorporation of AI, predictive analytics, and IoT. Innovations such as Medallia's AI-powered solutions and the growth of IoT devices allow companies to tailor experiences and improve the collection of data in real-time. These developments will propel additional market growth and creativity across multiple industries.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Google (Google Analytics, Google Optimize)

IBM (IBM Watson Analytics, IBM SPSS Statistics)

Oracle (Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Business Intelligence)

Adobe (Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target)

Salesforce (Salesforce Analytics Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud)

Medallia (Medallia Experience Cloud, Medallia Analytics)

Veritone (Veritone Discover, Veritone aiWARE)

LatentView Analytics (LatentView Data Analytics, LatentView Predictive Analytics)

Mixpanel (Mixpanel Analytics, Mixpanel A/B Testing)

Amplitude (Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Experiment)

Pendo (Pendo Analytics, Pendo Engage)

Kissmetrics (Kissmetrics Analytics, Kissmetrics Insights)

Gainsight (Gainsight PX, Gainsight CS)

UserIQ (UserIQ Insights, UserIQ Engage)

Copper CRM (Copper Analytics, Copper CRM)

Heap (Heap Analytics, Heap Data Automation)

Plytix (Plytix Analytics, Plytix Product Information Management)

Risk Edge Solutions (RiskEdge Advanced Analytics, RiskEdge Predictive Modeling)

Woopra (Woopra Analytics, Woopra Insights)

Piwik PRO (Piwik PRO Analytics, Piwik PRO Tag Manager)

Smartlook (Smartlook Analytics, Smartlook Session Replay)

LogRocket (LogRocket Analytics, LogRocket Session Replay)

Auryc (Auryc Analytics, Auryc Session Replay)

Quantum Metric (Quantum Metric Analytics, Quantum Metric Session Replay)

cux.io (CUX Analytics, CUX Session Replay)

Refiner (Refiner Analytics, Refiner Survey Tool)

InnerTrends (InnerTrends Analytics, InnerTrends Insights)

Product Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.73 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 84.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.45% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Expansion of E-Commerce and Digital Transformation Propels the Demand for Advanced Product Analytics



• Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revolutionize Product Analytics

Consumer Engagement Leads, While Sales and Marketing Segment Shows Fastest Growth

The Consumer Engagement segment led the Product Analytics Market in 2023, capturing the largest revenue share of approximately 41%. This dominance is driven by the increasing focus on personalized customer experiences and the growing need for businesses to understand consumer behavior in real-time. As more data becomes available and omnichannel strategies expand, companies are using advanced analytics to enhance customer loyalty, optimize engagement, and improve retention, making this segment a crucial market driver.

The Sales and Marketing segment is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 22.99% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by businesses' growing reliance on data to refine marketing campaigns and boost sales performance. Product analytics solutions help companies track customer preferences, predict trends, and optimize marketing strategies, leading to better conversion rates and more efficient sales cycles. This trend is set to drive significant expansion in the segment over the coming years.

Tracking Data Leads, While Analyzing Data Segment Shows Fastest Growth

The Tracking Data segment dominated the Product Analytics Market in 2023, accounting for the largest revenue share of about 56%. This dominance is driven by the increasing need for businesses to monitor and collect detailed data on product performance, customer interactions, and operational metrics. As companies strive to enhance product development and customer satisfaction, the ability to track and analyze these data points in real-time has become crucial, making this segment foundational to product analytics.

The Analyzing Data segment is set to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 22.70% from 2024 to 2032. This surge is driven by the growing need for actionable insights derived from the vast amounts of tracking data collected. As businesses look to turn raw data into strategic decisions, the demand for advanced analytics tools that can process and interpret this data efficiently is rising, propelling the analyzing data segment’s expansion.

Product Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Mode

Tracking Data

Analyzing Data

By Application

Design and Manufacturing

Sales and Marketing

Consumer Engagement

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Utilities

Others





North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Product Analytics Market in 2023, holding the largest revenue share of about 39%. This leadership is attributed to the region’s advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of digital transformation, and the presence of major market players. Businesses in North America are increasingly using product analytics to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation, solidifying the region’s role as a key driver of market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 23.93% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rapid rise of e-commerce, digitalization, and the growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making. As businesses in Asia Pacific accelerate their adoption of advanced product analytics solutions to meet the demand for personalized products and enhanced customer engagement, the region is poised to play a significant role in the market’s expansion over the next decade.

Key Developments in the Product Analytics Market

IBM unveiled new AI-driven tools at the 2024 TechXchange Conference, including Granite 3.0 AI models and Watsonx.ai enhancements to boost enterprise application development and productivity.

At Oracle CloudWorld 2024, Oracle introduced AI-powered features in Fusion Data Intelligence, aimed at accelerating data-driven decisions in HR and supply chain management.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Product Analytics Market Segmentation, By Component Type

8. Product Analytics Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Product Analytics Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Product Analytics Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Product Analytics Market Segmentation, By Vertical

12. Product Analytics Market Segmentation, By Mode

14. Company Profiles

15. Use Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

