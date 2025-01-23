To

23 January 2025

Company Announcement No 7/2025

Correction to company announcement No 6/2025

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

The data for breakdown of debtors in company announcement No 6/2025 published on the 22 January 2025 was faulty and should not be used.

Correct data for breakdown of debtors as of Friday 17 January 2025 is attached this company announcement.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

