SalMar - Successful Issuance of New Green Bonds

Reference is made to the stock exchange message published 21 January 2025 regarding a potential green bond issue. Today, SalMar ASA rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has issued NOK 4,350 million split in the following two tranches;

NOK 3,250 million in a 5-year senior unsecured green bond issue with a floating rate of 3 months Nibor + 1.15% per annum

NOK 1,100 million in a 7-year senior unsecured green bond issue with a floating rate of 3 months Nibor + 1.35% per annum

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and settlement date is set to 30 January 2025 for both tranches.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Managers and Rabobank acted as Joint Lead Manager.

