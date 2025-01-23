Bigbank AS Increased Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes Issuance Volume

Bigbank AS has carried out further issue of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Temporary Write-Down Notes on the basis of terms and final provisions of private placement carried out in November 2024. Bigbank AS has decided to increase the volume of its AT1 Temporary Write-Down Notes issuance by 1,000,000 euros to attract a new investor. As a result, the total issuance volume rose to 4,450,000 euros.

The additional AT1 bonds will be registered with Nasdaq CSD SE under ISIN code EE3300005081. The terms and final provisions of the AT1 Temporary Write-Down Notes remain unchanged and are in accordance with those outlined in the original issuance documents. The increase in issuance volume does not affect the rights or obligations of investors who participated in the original issuance.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.



