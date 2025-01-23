DTEX Systems Joins the OpenSearch Software Foundation as New Member

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems , the trusted leader of insider risk management, today announced that it is an official member of the OpenSearch Software Foundation , a community-driven initiative hosted by The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source. As a member, DTEX will further bolster the foundation’s goal to support OpenSearch and related search software as this technology continues to play a foundational role for developers.

Through its support of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, DTEX will demonstrate its commitment to the OpenSearch project as the organization navigates and influences the strategic direction of the technology’s core capabilities. DTEX will contribute plug-in customizations back to OpenSearch, enhancing credibility for customers and partners in addition to giving back to the IT community.

“DTEX has extensive expertise on the implications that the OpenSearch ecosystem can have across industries, like cybersecurity and threat detection. We are excited to be the latest member of the OpenSearch Software Foundation,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “We look forward to working closely with the team at the OpenSearch Software Foundation to ensure the longevity of OpenSearch technologies.”

By joining the OpenSearch Software Foundation, DTEX is uniquely positioned to integrate its AI-driven innovations with the powerful search and analytics capabilities of OpenSearch. As DTEX continues to advance insider risk management through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and behavioral analytics, this collaboration opens new doors for delivering faster, more precise threat detection and actionable insights. The partnership underscores DTEX’s belief that AI-powered solutions, when combined with open-source advancements, have the potential to redefine how organizations approach security and data intelligence, creating a safer, smarter digital ecosystem for all.

DTEX will join industry leaders including Atlassian, NetApp, DataStax, and premier members like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Uber, and SAP in supporting the OpenSearch Software Foundation in their efforts to ensure the viability and sustainability of this open source project and ecosystem.

