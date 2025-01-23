Global Biotech Handbook 2025 Reveals Evolving Trends and Strategies for 70+ Countries

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotech Handbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fully revised and expanded Global Biotech Handbook provides biotechnology industry decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information, and analysis throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries and a summary section on the EU are included.
Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the biotechnology industry will benefit from the Global Biotech Handbook.
Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty biotech drug or whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Biotech Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important biotechnology markets.
Information for 70 countries on:
- Approval Procedures
- Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices
- Distribution Systems
- Biotech Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies
- Growth Rates
- Healthcare Systems
- Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues
- Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices
- Manufacturing Infrastructure
- Marketing Regulations and Practices
- Payment Patterns
- Biotech Market Forecasts
- Biotech Market Structure
- Population & Prescriber Characteristics
- Pricing Regulations
- Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems
- R&D Incentives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Research, Distribution & Marketing
- Sales & Consumption
- Sales Channels
- Trade Policies
Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):
- European Union: All 27 countries
- Europe (Non-EU): Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom
- Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
- Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru
- Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE
- Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda
- North America: Canada, United States
The Global Biotech Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast biotechnology sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Foreword
- EU Biopharmaceutical Regulations
- Gulf States Biopharmaceutical Regulations
- Latin American Biopharmaceutical Regulations
- Globally Biomedicines Regulatory Authorities
- Country Specific Clinical Study Requirements
- Biopharmaceutical Country Profiles & Regulations
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
Slovakia
- Slovenia
South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Vietnam
