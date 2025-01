Global Biotech Handbook 2025 Reveals Evolving Trends and Strategies for 70+ Countries

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotech Handbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fully revised and expanded Global Biotech Handbook provides biotechnology industry decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information, and analysis throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries and a summary section on the EU are included.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the biotechnology industry will benefit from the Global Biotech Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty biotech drug or whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Biotech Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important biotechnology markets.

Information for 70 countries on:

Approval Procedures

Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices

Distribution Systems

Biotech Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies

Growth Rates

Healthcare Systems

Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues

Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices

Manufacturing Infrastructure

Marketing Regulations and Practices

Payment Patterns

Biotech Market Forecasts

Biotech Market Structure

Population & Prescriber Characteristics

Pricing Regulations

Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems

R&D Incentives

Regulatory Bodies

Research, Distribution & Marketing

Sales & Consumption

Sales Channels

Trade Policies

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

European Union: All 27 countries

All 27 countries Europe (Non-EU) : Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom

: Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE

Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda

Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda North America: Canada, United States

The Global Biotech Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast biotechnology sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

EU Biopharmaceutical Regulations

Gulf States Biopharmaceutical Regulations

Latin American Biopharmaceutical Regulations

Globally Biomedicines Regulatory Authorities

Country Specific Clinical Study Requirements

Biopharmaceutical Country Profiles & Regulations Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile China Colombia Croatia Cyprus Czechia Denmark Egypt Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary India Indonesia Iran Ireland Israel Italy Japan Kenya Korea Kuwait Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Mexico Netherlands New Zealand Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore

Slovakia Slovenia

South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania Thailand Turkey Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Vietnam



