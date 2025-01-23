CMB Regional Centers Coachella Valley Project Secures I-956F Approval in Three Months

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its Group 93 – Coachella Valley project has received Form I-956F approval just three months after filing with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

An I-956F approval signifies that the project has met USCIS requirements and makes Group 93 limited partners eligible for immediate adjudication of conditional green card (I-526E) petitions.

“It’s exciting that our projects in targeted employment areas continue to be approved by USCIS at record-setting speeds,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB “We’re proud to continue bringing high-quality investment opportunities to market. We apply rigorous standards of underwriting for our investments, reflected in the 100% approval rate for CMB projects that have undergone USCIS adjudication.”

The announcement represents the latest in a series of speedy USCIS approvals for CMB projects, notably including:

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek (I-956F approved in 39 days)

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments (I-956F approved in just under five months)

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline (I-956F approved in just over six months)



Undertaken in conjunction with Hillwood Development Company, the Group 93 – Coachella Valley project will consist of the development and construction of an approximately 240 home community to meet high demand in the flourishing build-to-rent residential market.





With over 40 EB-5 projects and more than $500 million in EB-5 loan repayment to investors, CMB and Hillwood Development Company have cultivated one of the most successful lender-borrower relationship in the EB-5 industry.

The approval represents the twelfth CMB EB-5 partnership to achieve an I-956F approval under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

Previously approved partnerships include:

CMB Group 78 – Hillwood California BTS

CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial

CMB Group 82 – Hazleton Logistics Park

CMB Group 83 – Hillwood SOMI Hayward

CMB Group 84 – Hillwood Daytona

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments

CMB Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Hotel

CMB Group 88 – Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline

CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo



