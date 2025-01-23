Academy Award-Winner Viola Davis and Director Emmai Alaquiva Spotlight Black Infant Mortality with The Ebony Canal Screening at Sundance Film Festival

Park City, UT, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Sundance Film Festival opens today, coinciding with National Maternal Health Awareness Day , and will feature the highly anticipated screening of The Ebony Canal on January 26th in the heart of the illustrious Park City, UT. Narrated by Academy Award-winning (EGOT) icon Viola Davis and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva , this HERstoric documentary confronts the disparities of infant mortality and maternal health disproportionately impacting Black and Brown women.

"Working with Viola Davis was nothing short of extraordinary," said Director Emmai Alaquiva. "Her passion for this mission was palpable, and she approached every moment with a deep commitment to amplifying the voices of Black and Brown mothers. Viola didn’t just narrate The Ebony Canal—she became part of its journey, bringing unmatched grace and power to ensure this message reaches and moves the world."

Described by Director Emmai Alaquiva as his "love letter to Black women and Black mothers," this heartfelt tribute seeks to honor their stories while galvanizing change to create a future where maternal care is equitable for all. The Ebony Canal is a masterful cinematic poem examining the disparities of infant mortality and maternal health among Black and Brown women. It reveals the resilience of those navigating these challenges while presenting actionable solutions to bridge the gap in maternal healthcare equity.

'The Ebony Canal' is a documentary film starring four remarkably courageous women, Mariah Peoples, Larissa Lane, Alana Yzola Daly, and Rachel Strader. The Ebony Canal explores the journey of hurt, healing, and hope, amplifying the voices of four mothers, their families, and healthcare professionals on the front lines of systemic inequities. Featuring collaborative insights from Former Vice President Kamala Harris, Lamman Rucker , Kimberly Seals Allers , Charles Johnson , and creative contributor actress and advocate Keke Palmer , the film seeks to spark solution-driven practices that transform the future of maternal care.

With the visionary backing of Sundance veterans and renowned producers Brenda Gilbert ( BRON Studios ) and Sanjay Rawal , The Ebony Canal has been elevated through their collaborative relationship with Director Emmai Alaquiva to bring this powerful story to life.

Why It Matters

Maternal health disparities remain a glaring crisis in the United States. Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications, while Black and Brown infants face mortality rates significantly higher. The Ebony Canal amplifies the need for systemic change and provides a platform to galvanize partnerships for impactful action.

Where to find The Ebony Canal at Sundance Film Festival

In addition to the premiere screening, Director Emmai Alaquiva and The Ebony Canal will be featured at Bans Off Our Stories: A Night of Creative Inspiration hosted by The Purple Parlor Fund. The multimodal storytelling experience will offer inspiration both amplifying and destigmatizing the narrative fight for bans off of ALL our bodies and reproductive justice.

Alaquiva will also be featured at Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment’s 5th annual Independent Directors Creators Lounge. During the festival, the lounge will also feature Primetime Emmy Award winner Niecy Nash-Betts, and Multi-Grammy Award Winner DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Hip Hop royalty Spinderella, and others.

All event details and RSVP links are listed below.

The Ebony Canal Sundance Festival Premiere Screening RSVP HERE

Sunday, January 26, 2025, 2:00 to 5:00 PM

Handle, 136 Heber Ave, Park City, UT

2:00p - Welcome Mixer

3:00p - Film Screening

3:45p - Panel Discussion

4:00p - Closing Reception

Find The Ebony Canal Director Emmai Alaquiva as a Featured Speaker at These Special Festival Events

Purple Parlor Fund & Level Forward | Bans Off Our Stories: A Night of Creative Inspiration

Saturday, January 25th, 7:00 - 9:00 PM

The Park, 950 Iron Horse Dr. Park City, UT 84060

RSVP Here

Enme Indie Directors & Creators Lounge

Sunday, January 26th, 2:00 PM

The Cabin, 427 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060

RSVP Here



