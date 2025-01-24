Press Release

January 24, 2025



Signify proposes to re-appoint Gerard van de Aast to the Supervisory Board



Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, proposes the re-appointment of Mr. Gerard van de Aast as a member of the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on April 25, 2025.

Gerard van de Aast has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017 and was appointed Chair of the Supervisory Board in May 2024. He is also the Chair of the Nomination & Governance Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. As Mr. Van de Aast already served for two four-year terms, and in accordance with the Dutch corporate governance code, his proposed re-appointment will be for a period of two years.

More information about Signify’s 2025 AGM will be published in due course. Additional information on Signify’s Supervisory Board can be found here.

