ForFarmers N.V.: Marijke Folkers - in ‘t Hout appointed as chairman of Supervisory Board ForFarmers

Persbericht

Lochem, 24 januari 2025

Marijke Folkers - in ‘t Hout appointed as chairman of Supervisory Board ForFarmers

The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. has nominated Marijke Folkers - in ‘t Hout as chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Members' Council of Cooperative FromFarmers U.A. has agreed to this, meaning that Marijke Folkers will succeed Jan van Nieuwenhuizen in this role after the General Meeting on 17 April 2025. Jan van Nieuwenhuizen recently decided not to make himself available for another term.

Marijke Folkers joined the Supervisory Board in 2022. She is the owner of agricultural, poultry and pig farming company Mevar Meeden and a former head of procurement at Nedmag Industries Mining and Manufacturing, she was nominated for appointment because of her experience in the agricultural sector, which she also gained as chairperson of the supervisory board of Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

‘I am grateful for the trust placed in me by my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and the Members' Council of Cooperative FromFarmers. I look forward to further contributing to the company's ambitions as chairman of the Supervisory Board,’ said Marijke Folkers.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, current chairman of the Supervisory Board: ‘I am very pleased that from the Supervisory Board we have been able to nominate an excellent candidate who, with her knowledge and experience, can make a good contribution to the further implementation of ForFarmers’ strategy.’

Walter Gerritsen, chairman Cooperative FromFarmers: ‘We are delighted that Marijke Folkers has been appointed as chairman of the Supervisory Board and that the Cooperative has agreed to this nomination. We have every confidence in the future.’

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen will continue in the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board until and including the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 April 2025, at which point he will hand over that role to Marijke Folkers.



