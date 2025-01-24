Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 703 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
16 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 24833.0033.1632.84239 184
 MTF CBOE3 49633.0033.1632.84115 368
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 36933.0433.4832.74243 472
 MTF CBOE3 82033.0733.5232.74126 327
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 January 2025Euronext Brussels8 00034.1434.6033.32273 120
 MTF CBOE3 93434.1734.5833.84134 425
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 January 2025Euronext Brussels8 00034.1734.5833.64273 360
 MTF CBOE4 00034.1334.5633.68136 520
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 83633.2733.6832.98260 704
 MTF CBOE4 00033.2733.6032.98133 080
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 57 70333.5434.6032.981 935 560

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 January 202544132.9032.9232.8014 509
17 January 202535932.6932.8032.6011 736
20 January 202500.000.000.000
21 January 20251 61133.8634.1033.6054 548
22 January 20251 58933.3033.6433.0052 914
Total4 000   133 707


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 January 202560033.1033.2033.0019 860
17 January 20251 50033.3833.6033.2050 070
20 January 20252 40034.0134.6033.4081 624
21 January 202500.000.000.000
22 January 202500.000.000.000
Total4 500   151 554

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 22 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 411 479 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

