Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 703 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 16 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 248 33.00 33.16 32.84 239 184 MTF CBOE 3 496 33.00 33.16 32.84 115 368 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 369 33.04 33.48 32.74 243 472 MTF CBOE 3 820 33.07 33.52 32.74 126 327 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.14 34.60 33.32 273 120 MTF CBOE 3 934 34.17 34.58 33.84 134 425 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.17 34.58 33.64 273 360 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.13 34.56 33.68 136 520 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 836 33.27 33.68 32.98 260 704 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.27 33.60 32.98 133 080 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 57 703 33.54 34.60 32.98 1 935 560

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 January 2025 441 32.90 32.92 32.80 14 509 17 January 2025 359 32.69 32.80 32.60 11 736 20 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 January 2025 1 611 33.86 34.10 33.60 54 548 22 January 2025 1 589 33.30 33.64 33.00 52 914 Total 4 000 133 707





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 January 2025 600 33.10 33.20 33.00 19 860 17 January 2025 1 500 33.38 33.60 33.20 50 070 20 January 2025 2 400 34.01 34.60 33.40 81 624 21 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 500 151 554

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 22 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 411 479 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

