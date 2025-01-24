South Korea Traditional and Connected Watches Market Report 2025: Move Towards Cheaper Brands and Models Within Smart Wearables

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traditional and Connected Watches in South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Traditional and connected watches in South Korea were set to return to growth in both retail volume and current value terms in 2024, with increases anticipated for both traditional watches and connected watches. Within traditional watches, although mechanical watches accounts for the majority of sales, the preference for these watches continues to increase, with this category to see the strongest retail current value growth rate in 2024.
The Traditional and Connected Watches in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2020-2024), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Connected Watches, Traditional Watches.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Traditional and Connected Watches market
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Within traditional watches, mechanical watches increase in popularity
- Move towards cheaper brands and models within smart wearables
- The wider range of luxury brands available impacts the share of leading brand Rolex
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Re-commerce expected to hamper volume growth for traditional and connected watches
- High watches set to outperform, but connected watches likely to suffer
- Appliances and electronics specialists set to continue to lose share
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 2 Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 3 Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 4 Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 5 Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 6 Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 8 Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 9 Sales of Traditional Watches by Price Band: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 10 Sales of Traditional Watches by Price Band: Value 2019-2024
- Table 11 Sales of Traditional Watches by Price Band: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 12 Sales of Traditional Watches by Price Band: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 13 Sales of Connected Watches by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 14 Sales of Connected Watches by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 15 Sales of Connected Watches by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 16 Sales of Connected Watches by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Traditional Watches: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Watches: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Connected Watches: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Connected Watches: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 21 Distribution of Traditional Watches by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 22 Distribution of Connected Watches by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 23 Forecast Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 24 Forecast Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 25 Forecast Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 26 Forecast Sales of Traditional and Connected Watches by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
- Table 27 Forecast Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 28 Forecast Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 29 Forecast Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 30 Forecast Sales of Traditional Watches by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
- Table 31 Forecast Sales of Connected Watches by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 32 Forecast Sales of Connected Watches by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 33 Forecast Sales of Connected Watches by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 34 Forecast Sales of Connected Watches by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
PERSONAL ACCESSORIES IN SOUTH KOREA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Personal accessories in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for personal accessories?
MARKET DATA
- Table 35 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Table 36 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 37 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Table 38 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 41 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 42 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 43 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 44 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 45 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfkeel
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.