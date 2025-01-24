Smart Glass Market Set to Reach USD 13.83 Billion by 2032 Driven by Energy Efficiency and Technological Innovations | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Glass Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Smart Glass Market Size was valued at USD 6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.83 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.76% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Smart Glass Market Sees Rapid Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Demand for Energy Efficiency

The Smart Glass Market has experienced substantial growth, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for energy-efficient solutions across various sectors. With 32.7 million units sold by 2022, the market is expanding further, particularly in the augmented reality (AR) glasses segment, which is expected to grow from 2.11 million units in 2023 to 3.9 million units in 2024. Smart glasses are gaining traction in commercial buildings, residential properties, and public spaces for their ability to regulate indoor temperatures and reduce reliance on HVAC systems by adjusting to sunlight and environmental conditions. This technology improves comfort and cuts energy costs, making it popular in energy-efficient building designs. Architects and builders are increasingly incorporating smart glass for privacy, glare control, and aesthetic appeal in both high-end residential and commercial spaces.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Saint-Gobain (SageGlass, Priva-lite)

(SageGlass, Priva-lite) View Inc. (View Smart Glass, Dynamic Glass)

(View Smart Glass, Dynamic Glass) Gentex Corporation (Automotive Electrochromic Mirrors, Home/Office Smart Glass)

(Automotive Electrochromic Mirrors, Home/Office Smart Glass) AGC Inc. (WONDERLITE, Halio)

(WONDERLITE, Halio) Research Frontiers Inc. (SPD-SmartGlass, SPD-Smart Windows)

(SPD-SmartGlass, SPD-Smart Windows) Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (LUMIFLON, SunGuard)

(LUMIFLON, SunGuard) Corning Inc. (Gorilla Glass, Electrochromic Glass)

(Gorilla Glass, Electrochromic Glass) Schott AG (Smart Touch Display, Conturan Glass)

(Smart Touch Display, Conturan Glass) Polytronix, Inc. (Polyvision Privacy Glass, Switchable Glass)

(Polyvision Privacy Glass, Switchable Glass) PPG Industries, Inc. (Sungate Glass, Solarban Glass)

(Sungate Glass, Solarban Glass) Kinestral Technologies, Inc. (Halio, Dynamic Glass Systems)

(Halio, Dynamic Glass Systems) Guardian Industries (InGlass, SunGuard Smart Glass)

(InGlass, SunGuard Smart Glass) Smartglass International Ltd. (Smartglass Privacy Glass, Smartglass Projection Glass)

(Smartglass Privacy Glass, Smartglass Projection Glass) Gauzy Ltd. (Laminated PDLC Glass, SPD Smart Glass)

(Laminated PDLC Glass, SPD Smart Glass) RavenWindow (RavenWindow Smart Glass, Thermochromic Glass)

(RavenWindow Smart Glass, Thermochromic Glass) Innovative Glass Corp. (EGlass, LC Privacy Glass)

(EGlass, LC Privacy Glass) LTI Smart Glass Inc. (LC Privacy Glass, Smart Film)

(LC Privacy Glass, Smart Film) Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd . (Automotive Smart Glass, Electrochromic Windows)

. (Automotive Smart Glass, Electrochromic Windows) Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (PDLC Smart Glass, Privacy Glass Solutions)

(PDLC Smart Glass, Privacy Glass Solutions) Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (NSG) (Pilkington MirroView, Pilkington OptiView).

Smart Glass Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.76% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), Thermochromic, Photochromic)

• By Application (Architectural, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation)

• By Control Mode (Rheostats, Switches, Remote, Others) Key Drivers • The demand for energy-efficient solutions in various industries is a significant driver for the smart glass market.

• The rising awareness of health and comfort in indoor environments is driving the demand for smart glass.

Electrochromic Technology and Transportation Applications Dominate the Smart Glass Market, While Emerging Segments Drive Future Growth

By Technology

In 2023, the electrochromic segment dominated the Smart Glass Market with a 63.12% share, driven by its effectiveness in energy control and versatility in applications. Electrochromic glass adjusts its tint when exposed to an electric current, enabling control over light and heat transfer, making it ideal for energy-efficient commercial and residential buildings. Companies like View, Inc. use electrochromic technology in smart windows to reduce reliance on artificial lighting and heating.

The Suspended Particle Device (SPD) segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, offering quick transparency adjustments and superior glare and privacy control, with companies like Gauzy leading the way.

By Application

The transportation segment dominated the Smart Glass Market in 2023, holding over 45% market share due to its extensive use in cars, trains, and planes. Smart glass enhances passenger comfort and safety by regulating light and heat, improving energy efficiency. Companies like Vision Systems offer smart airplane windows, while Mercedes-Benz integrates smart glass into high-end vehicles for customizable visibility and a superior driving experience.

The architectural segment is set to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, driven by demand for energy-efficient buildings, with innovators like Saint-Gobain providing sunlight-responsive glass solutions.

North America Leads Smart Glass Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the Smart Glass Market in 2023, holding a 35% market share, driven by robust infrastructure and regulations promoting energy efficiency. Companies like Glaston Corporation and SAGE Electrochromics are leading innovations in electrochromic and photovoltaic glass technologies. The demand for smart buildings, automotive applications, and consumer electronics is growing, with a strong focus on sustainability and energy-efficient solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increased emphasis on energy efficiency. Countries like China and India are seeing significant infrastructure development, driving demand for advanced materials like smart glass. Companies such as Saint-Gobain and AGC Inc. are expanding their presence in APAC, targeting architectural and automotive applications to enhance energy efficiency and aesthetics.

Recent Development

Jan 07, 2025: Gentex Corporation unveiled next-generation dimmable glass technology at CES 2025, featuring film-based electrochromic sunroofs and innovative dimmable sun visors with integrated displays for driver alerts.

17 Sep 2024: Morphotonics secured USD 10M in Series B funding with backing from 3M to advance its large-area nanoimprint technology for augmented reality (AR) lenses and 3D displays.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Smart Glass Unit Shipments and Production Volume by Region

5.2 Research and Development (R&D) Spending, by Region (2023)

5.3 Carbon Footprint and Sustainability Metrics (Historic and Future)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Glass Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Smart Glass Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Smart Glass Market Segmentation, by Control Mode

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

