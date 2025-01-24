Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Size to Hit USD 6.07 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.69% - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to Research by SNS Insider, The Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.69% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The rise in healthcare standards, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements are driving the demand for risk management software that can mitigate patient safety issues, improving outcomes and operational efficiency in healthcare facilities.

Market Overview

The patient safety and risk management software market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing focus on reducing medical errors and ensuring patient safety across healthcare organizations. With an ever-growing need for improving operational efficiencies and meeting stringent regulations, healthcare organizations are adopting risk management software to manage risks, monitor compliance, and enhance care quality.





Get a Sample Report of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2036

Demand for risk management solutions is accelerating with the increasing adoption of digital healthcare technologies. Software applications designed to reduce human error, automate risk management workflows, and enhance patient monitoring are gaining momentum. Meanwhile, advancements in cloud computing and AI-enabled safety tools are improving the ability of healthcare providers to manage risks proactively. As healthcare systems globally evolve, there is an increasing need for integrated solutions that not only manage safety and risks but also help streamline clinical processes. The software offers comprehensive monitoring and real-time identification of risks that can result in medical errors, adverse patient events, and other safety concerns.

The market's expansion is fueled by the ongoing adoption of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, with increasing focus on data privacy, HIPAA compliance, and patient-centered care. Healthcare organizations are investing in software solutions to align with evolving regulatory frameworks and improve their risk management practices.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Riskonnect, Inc. – Riskonnect Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Riskonnect Healthcare Risk Management Software

Origami Risk LLC – Origami Risk Management Solutions, Healthcare Risk Management Solutions

RLDatix – RL6 Safety Management Software, RLDatix Risk Management Platform

Health Catalyst – Health Catalyst Data Platform for Healthcare Risk Management, Clinical Risk Management Software

Conduent, Inc. – Conduent Risk Management Solutions, Healthcare Risk Management Software Solutions

symplr – symplr Risk Management, symplr Compliance & Safety Solutions

Clarity Group, Inc. – Clarity Risk Management Software, Clarity Safety, and Compliance Solutions

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) – BD Pyxis Risk Management Software, BD Medical Safety Solutions

RiskQual Technologies, Inc. – RiskQual Healthcare Safety Solutions, Healthcare Risk Qualifier (HRQ) Software

Prista Corporation – Prista Risk Management Solutions, Prista Patient Safety Management Software

Quantros, Inc. – Quantros Safety Management Software, Quantros Risk Management Suite

Smartgate Solutions Ltd. – Smartgate Risk Management Software, Patient Safety Solutions

The Patient Safety Company – Patient Safety Risk Management Solutions, Risk Reporting, and Monitoring Software

Verge Health – Verge Health Safety and Compliance Software, Verge Health Risk Management Solutions

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.25 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.07 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising focus on patient safety, stringent regulatory frameworks, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, risk management & safety solutions dominated the patient safety and risk management software market, accounting for 64.2% of the total market share. The increasing focus on minimizing medical errors and enhancing patient safety has led healthcare providers to adopt these solutions. The segment’s growth is driven by the increasing need for real-time risk identification, improved care quality, and compliance with safety protocols. These solutions allow healthcare providers to streamline their risk management efforts, detect safety hazards early, and ensure patient safety within clinical settings.

The governance, risk & compliance solutions segment is witnessing the fastest growth due to the rising complexity of healthcare regulations and the need for organizations to manage compliance with privacy laws such as GDPR and HIPAA. As regulatory frameworks grow more stringent, healthcare organizations are seeking integrated solutions to manage compliance and ensure that they meet operational transparency and privacy requirements.

By Deployment Mode:

The private cloud deployment model dominated the patient safety and risk management software market in 2023, capturing around 55% of the market share. This is largely due to its enhanced security features, control over sensitive healthcare data, and compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks. Organizations prioritize data privacy and security, especially in healthcare settings, making private cloud deployment the preferred choice.

However, the public cloud deployment model is growing rapidly, driven by scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Public cloud solutions are increasingly appealing to smaller healthcare organizations that need efficient and scalable solutions without heavy investment in on-premise infrastructure. The rise of cloud computing is driving the transition towards more cost-effective, collaborative, and flexible cloud-based safety solutions.

Need any customization research on Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2036

Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Segmentation

By Type

Risk Management & Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions

By Deployment Mode

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other End Users

Recent Developments in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market

May 2024: RLDatix launched the RLDatix Safety Institute, an approved Patient Safety Organization (PSO) focusing on researching best practices for safety design and risk reduction in healthcare delivery. The institute will leverage AI tools to identify key safety risks and provide real-time solutions.

Feb 2024: Performance Health Partners was recognized as the top provider of healthcare safety, risk, and compliance software in 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. This recognition reflects the company's strong leadership in the incident management system and risk management tools.

Regional Analysis

North America led the patient safety and risk management software market, holding the largest market share of approximately 45% in 2023. The growth in this region is driven by well-established healthcare systems, the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR), and proactive regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the rising demand for AI-based safety solutions is fueling the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization in healthcare systems, growing elderly populations, and increasing healthcare expenditures are key drivers in this region. Countries like China and India are witnessing an uptick in cloud-based healthcare solutions adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized healthcare providers.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market

Approximately 60% of healthcare organizations globally have adopted cloud-based solutions for risk management due to benefits like data security, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

In 2023, around 80% of healthcare organizations in North America reported using Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions to manage evolving regulatory demands such as HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

By 2023, 64.2% of healthcare providers globally had deployed Risk Management & Safety Solutions, driven by the rising number of healthcare safety events and the demand for proactive risk mitigation strategies.

An estimated 45% of healthcare organizations globally are investing in AI-powered safety tools to improve patient safety, optimize care delivery, and reduce errors.

The adoption of Public Cloud solutions is highest in Europe, accounting for 25% of the global market share, driven by small and mid-sized healthcare facilities seeking cost-effective solutions.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2036

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1. Adoption Rates by Healthcare Facility Type (2023)

5.2. AI and Machine Learning Integration (2023)

5.3. Regulatory Compliance Demand (2023)

5.4. Post-Implementation Benefits and Return on Investment (ROI) (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by Type

8. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment Mode

9. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/patient-safety-and-risk-management-software-market-2036

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.