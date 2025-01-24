2/2025・Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 2 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 January 2025

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with fixed salaries paid in shares. Reference is made to company announcement no. 1/2025 on 21 January 2025.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction A share of 25% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in company announcement no. 1/2025. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1’323 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 January 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue. Trifork previously held the shares as treasury shares.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction A share of 10% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in company announcement no. 1/2025. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 352 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 January 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue. Trifork previously held the shares as treasury shares.



Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17



