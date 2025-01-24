ATARI: Capital increase in relation to the repayment in shares of a loan from IRATA LLC

Capital increase

in relation to the repayment in shares of a loan from IRATA LLC

PARIS, FRANCE (January 24, 2025 - 6.00 pm CET) - Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announces a €2.1 million capital increase reserved to IRATA LLC, the holding company of Wade Rosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atari, SA, resulting from the repayment in Atari, SA newly-issued shares of a loan granted to Atari, SA by IRATA LLC. The repayment in Atari, SA shares and the reserved capital increase have been approved unanimously by the Board of Directors1 of Atari, SA pursuant to the authorization granted by the shareholders meeting held on September 24, 2024 (Resolution 12).

The loan which is repaid, had been granted on January 22, 2024, for an amount of $2.0 million and bearing an annual interest of 10%. Upon repayment of the loan, 18,145,343 new shares (representing 4% of Atari, SA share capital) will be issued with no discount on the share price2 and will be admitted to trading. As a result, the total number of outstanding shares will be 460,967,261.

Following this capital increase, IRATA LLC will hold 29.37% of the share capital and 29.44% of the voting rights3. After repayment of the loan, the outstanding amount of the remaining loans granted by IRATA LLC to Atari, SA and its subsidiaries represent €21M4 in principal amount.

Breakdown of capital, before capital increase

Shares Theoretical voting rights Exercisable voting rights # % # % # % IRATA LLC 117,234,518 26.47% 117,234,518 26.35% 117,234,518 26.55% Mr Steven Kick 31,463,004 7.11% 31,463,004 7.07% 31,463,004 7.12% Mr Alexandre Zyngier 3,779,778 0.85% 4,830,807 1.09% 4,830,807 1.09% Treasury Shares 3,253,426 0.73% 3,253,426 0.73% - - Public5 287,091,192 64.83% 288,114,096 64.76% 288,114,096 65.24% TOTAL 442,821,918 100% 444,895,851 100% 441,642,425 100%

Breakdown of capital, after capital increase

Shares Theoretical voting rights Exercisable voting rights # % # % # % IRATA LLC 135,379,861 29.37% 135,379,861 29.24% 135,379,861 29.44% Stephen Kick 31,463,004 6.83% 31,463,004 6.79% 31,463,004 6.84% Mr Alexandre Zyngier 3,779,778 0.82% 4,830,807 1.04% 4,830,807 1.05% Treasury Shares 3,253,426 0.71% 3,253,426 0.70% - - Public 287,091,192 62.28% 288,114,096 62.22% 288,114,096 62.66% TOTAL 460,967,261 100% 463,041,194 100% 459,787,768 100%

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains certain non-factual elements, including but not restricted to certain statements concerning its future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of Atari’s leadership team. They include various known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could result in material differences in relation to the expected results, profitability and events. In addition, Atari, its shareholders and its respective affiliates, directors, executives, advisors and employees have not checked the accuracy of and make no representations or warranties concerning the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that is taken from or derived from third-party sources or industry publications. If applicable, these statistical data and forward-looking information are used in this press release exclusively for information.







1 Mr Wade Rosen abstained from participating in the decision of the Board of Directors

2 New Atari shares issued on the basis of a 20-day VWAP as of January 22, 2025 of €0.1161

3 In addition, IRATA LLC holds 195,163,398 convertible bonds

4 Including €5.5 M new loans concluded since September 30, 2024

5 Including L. Kuperman





