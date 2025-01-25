Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final Annual 2024 Capital Gains Distributions for Purpose Fund Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce the final annual 2024 capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. The distributions represent capital gains realized by Purpose Fund Corp. during the year.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2025, will receive the 2024 annual capital gains distribution on February 5, 2025, and such gains will be applicable for the 2025 tax year. The final year-end capital gain distribution for Purpose Fund Corp. will be paid in cash.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeFinal Annual
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as of
Jan 23, 2025)		Final Distribution
(% of Jan 23,
2025 NAV)
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF
Series		PDFTSX$0.1800$33.850.53%
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
– ETF Series		PHETSX$0.0800$36.720.22%
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
- Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series		PHE.BTSX$0.6700$42.831.56%
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
– ETF Series		PRATSX$0.2100$30.150.70%
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF
Series		PBITSX$1.5700$48.093.26%
Purpose Best Ideas Fund - Non-
Currency Hedged – ETF Series		PBI.BTSX$2.5700$64.214.00%
Purpose International Tactical
Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series		PHWTSX$0.3500$19.731.77%
Purpose Canadian Financial Income
Fund – ETF Series		BNCTSX$1.2000$29.244.10%
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund –
ETF Series		PDIVTSX$0.0150$9.460.16%
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund –
ETF Series		RDECboe
Canada		$0.1600$27.400.58%
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation
Fund – ETF Series		RTACboe
Canada		$0.9500$31.313.03%
Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund –
ETF Series		RTTCboe
Canada		$0.7000$24.812.82%

Purpose confirms that Big Banc Split Corp. will not declare a 2024 annual capital gain distribution.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.