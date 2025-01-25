Runes-Powered LOBO Debuts on XT.COM: Secure and Community-Driven

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting news, XTers! We’re thrilled to welcome LOBO (LOBO (Bitcoin)) to XT.COM. As one of the first tokens built on the Bitcoin Runes protocol, LOBO is a memecoin with a difference—it combines the playful charm of memes with the unmatched security of the Bitcoin network. The LOBO/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs), and we can’t wait for you to experience what LOBO has to offer.





What’s LOBO All About?

LOBO stands out as a unique memecoin, being one of the first Runes tokens (Rune #9) built on the Bitcoin network. This foundation allows LOBO to combine the viral appeal of memecoins with the unmatched security and reliability of Bitcoin’s blockchain.

Rooted in the principles of collaboration, unity, and strength, LOBO embraces a community-first approach. The ecosystem encourages its members to develop projects centered around the LOBO identity, fostering innovation and collective growth within the crypto space. It’s a token designed to inspire creativity and build a strong, supportive community.

What Makes LOBO Unique?

Here’s why LOBO stands out in the world of memecoins:

Bitcoin-Backed Security : Built on the Bitcoin Runes protocol, LOBO leverages the unmatched security and reliability of the Bitcoin network.

: Built on the Bitcoin Runes protocol, LOBO leverages the unmatched security and reliability of the Bitcoin network. Early Mover Advantage : As Rune #9, LOBO is one of the first tokens to utilize the Runes protocol, establishing itself as a trailblazer in this innovative space.

: As Rune #9, LOBO is one of the first tokens to utilize the Runes protocol, establishing itself as a trailblazer in this innovative space. Community-Centric Values : Collaboration, unity, and strength are at the heart of LOBO’s mission, creating a token that thrives through collective effort and shared goals.

: Collaboration, unity, and strength are at the heart of LOBO’s mission, creating a token that thrives through collective effort and shared goals. A Growing Brand Identity : LOBO is establishing itself as a recognizable name in the crypto world, encouraging its community to build and innovate around its identity.

: LOBO is establishing itself as a recognizable name in the crypto world, encouraging its community to build and innovate around its identity. Memecoin with Purpose: By blending the humor and charm of memes with real functionality, LOBO delivers both entertainment and a solid foundation for growth.



What Does This Mean for XT.COM Users?

For our XT.COM community, LOBO is an exciting opportunity to engage with a project that’s rewriting the rules for memecoins. Whether you’re a trader, a crypto enthusiast, or someone who loves being part of a community, LOBO has something to offer.

At XT.COM, we’re always looking for projects that combine innovation and accessibility, and LOBO fits perfectly into our vision. It’s not just about trading—it’s about exploring the potential of a token that bridges Bitcoin’s reliability with the energy of memecoins.

Get to Know LOBO

Want to learn more about LOBO and its mission? Here are some resources to explore:

Website : https://www.lobothewolfpup.io/

: Blockchain Browser : https://unisat.io/runes/detail/840000:35

: Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zPgbP3toxdOkID7HSO9GCcpyMEv40BUB/view?usp=drive_link

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Start Trading LOBO/USDT on XT.COM

Get ready to experience the power of LOBO/USDT in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Join the LOBO community, embrace the values of collaboration and unity, and discover how this Bitcoin-backed memecoin is creating a buzz in the crypto space.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce6be185-2330-410b-99ce-1023994ca347