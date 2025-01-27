Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
27 January 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 24 January 2025 it had purchased a total of 14,913 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased14,913--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)395.40p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)390.60p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)392.91p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 370,022,638 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 370,022,638.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
24/01/202516:21:43GBp348391.20XLONxeaNM6tBwVM
24/01/202516:20:02GBp20391.20XLONxeaNM6tBuUD
24/01/202516:20:02GBp95391.20XLONxeaNM6tBuUG
24/01/202516:17:59GBp368391.20XLONxeaNM6tBdpa
24/01/202516:12:55GBp402391.00XLONxeaNM6tBWmQ
24/01/202516:02:52GBp245391.00XLONxeaNM6tBMFf
24/01/202515:59:43GBp227390.60XLONxeaNM6tBLv7
24/01/202515:55:02GBp305391.80XLONxeaNM6tBHxH
24/01/202515:55:02GBp440392.00XLONxeaNM6tBHxN
24/01/202515:40:48GBp167391.20XLONxeaNM6tB0il
24/01/202515:40:13GBp242391.00XLONxeaNM6tB0St
24/01/202515:40:13GBp516391.00XLONxeaNM6tB0SG
24/01/202515:20:20GBp189390.80XLONxeaNM6t4wnk
24/01/202515:20:20GBp223391.00XLONxeaNM6t4wnI
24/01/202515:11:51GBp300391.00XLONxeaNM6t4Z@v
24/01/202515:06:24GBp257391.40XLONxeaNM6t4jKP
24/01/202515:01:25GBp202392.00XLONxeaNM6t4NDZ
24/01/202514:57:53GBp213392.40XLONxeaNM6t4GZv
24/01/202514:57:53GBp20392.40XLONxeaNM6t4GZx
24/01/202514:52:04GBp296392.60XLONxeaNM6t4QvO
24/01/202514:46:48GBp136392.40XLONxeaNM6t447X
24/01/202514:46:48GBp136392.40XLONxeaNM6t447Z
24/01/202514:46:10GBp422392.40XLONxeaNM6t45ZH
24/01/202514:39:15GBp349392.40XLONxeaNM6t4D1e
24/01/202514:27:22GBp202392.20XLONxeaNM6t5$X4
24/01/202514:20:28GBp249392.40XLONxeaNM6t5uEo
24/01/202514:11:06GBp200392.80XLONxeaNM6t5Z0l
24/01/202514:04:39GBp327393.60XLONxeaNM6t5iqf
24/01/202513:53:00GBp240393.80XLONxeaNM6t5L0R
24/01/202513:41:24GBp171394.00XLONxeaNM6t5QT1
24/01/202513:41:24GBp245394.20XLONxeaNM6t5QT3
24/01/202513:35:00GBp287394.20XLONxeaNM6t54uv
24/01/202513:18:21GBp217394.40XLONxeaNM6t59i7
24/01/202512:59:42GBp270394.40XLONxeaNM6t6zhS
24/01/202512:43:21GBp214394.60XLONxeaNM6t6Z54
24/01/202512:43:21GBp242394.40XLONxeaNM6t6Z5C
24/01/202512:43:21GBp14394.40XLONxeaNM6t6Z5E
24/01/202512:29:50GBp289394.40XLONxeaNM6t6ewJ
24/01/202512:29:50GBp195394.60XLONxeaNM6t6ewL
24/01/202512:20:34GBp195394.40XLONxeaNM6t6JZn
24/01/202511:42:41GBp226394.20XLONxeaNM6t69Cr
24/01/202511:32:26GBp226395.00XLONxeaNM6t7mxK
24/01/202511:32:26GBp326395.20XLONxeaNM6t7mxM
24/01/202510:59:37GBp183394.80XLONxeaNM6t7eoZ
24/01/202510:51:27GBp244395.20XLONxeaNM6t7IKI
24/01/202510:48:41GBp289395.40XLONxeaNM6t7Hjc
24/01/202510:19:55GBp210393.00XLONxeaNM6t0@G4
24/01/202510:19:28GBp303393.20XLONxeaNM6t0$pq
24/01/202509:56:47GBp16393.40XLONxeaNM6t0f81
24/01/202509:56:47GBp5393.40XLONxeaNM6t0f83
24/01/202509:56:47GBp65393.40XLONxeaNM6t0f85
24/01/202509:56:47GBp96393.60XLONxeaNM6t0f87
24/01/202509:56:47GBp104393.60XLONxeaNM6t0f89
24/01/202509:56:47GBp8393.60XLONxeaNM6t0f8B
24/01/202509:56:47GBp13393.60XLONxeaNM6t0f8D
24/01/202509:36:31GBp214392.80XLONxeaNM6t0P0g
24/01/202509:26:25GBp18392.00XLONxeaNM6t01Ur
24/01/202509:26:25GBp333392.20XLONxeaNM6t01Uw
24/01/202509:09:55GBp163393.00XLONxeaNM6t1pBv
24/01/202509:03:24GBp283393.80XLONxeaNM6t1zky
24/01/202508:49:52GBp231394.00XLONxeaNM6t1Z4K
24/01/202508:49:51GBp287394.20XLONxeaNM6t1Z68
24/01/202508:25:58GBp172392.40XLONxeaNM6t1GLF
24/01/202508:25:54GBp211392.60XLONxeaNM6t1GGk
24/01/202508:25:54GBp2392.60XLONxeaNM6t1GGm
24/01/202508:25:54GBp1392.60XLONxeaNM6t1GJv
24/01/202508:18:33GBp14393.60XLONxeaNM6t1Qlj
24/01/202508:18:30GBp159393.60XLONxeaNM6t1QfD
24/01/202508:18:30GBp251393.60XLONxeaNM6t1QfE
24/01/202508:18:30GBp240393.80XLONxeaNM6t1QfN
24/01/202508:18:30GBp345394.00XLONxeaNM6t1QfP