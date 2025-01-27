|Company announcement no. 4 2025
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
27 January 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 4
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,388,423
|201.8712
|5,327,062,369
|20/01/2025
|25,000
|211.4840
|5,287,100
|21/01/2025
|24,619
|213.0982
|5,246,265
|22/01/2025
|25,000
|215.3265
|5,383,163
|23/01/2025
|57,000
|214.9559
|12,252,486
|24/01/2025
|92,500
|216.4736
|20,023,808
|Total accumulated over week 4
|224,119
|215.0323
|48,192,821
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|26,612,542
|201.9820
|5,375,255,190
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.09% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
