27 January 2025

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 4

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement26,388,423201.87125,327,062,369
20/01/202525,000211.48405,287,100
21/01/202524,619213.09825,246,265
22/01/202525,000215.32655,383,163
23/01/202557,000214.955912,252,486
24/01/202592,500216.473620,023,808
Total accumulated over week 4224,119215.032348,192,821
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme26,612,542201.98205,375,255,190

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.09% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

