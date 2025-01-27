Company announcement no. 4 2025



























27 January 2025

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 4

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 26,388,423 201.8712 5,327,062,369 20/01/2025 25,000 211.4840 5,287,100 21/01/2025 24,619 213.0982 5,246,265 22/01/2025 25,000 215.3265 5,383,163 23/01/2025 57,000 214.9559 12,252,486 24/01/2025 92,500 216.4736 20,023,808 Total accumulated over week 4 224,119 215.0323 48,192,821 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 26,612,542 201.9820 5,375,255,190

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.09% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

