United States $605+ Mn Smart Greenhouse Market by Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Greenhouse Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Smart Greenhouse Market was valued at USD 360.92 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 606.37 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.11%.

Hydroponic emerged as the fastest growing segment in the United States Smart Greenhouse Market in 2023. One of the primary advantages of hydroponics is its ability to produce higher yields within a smaller footprint, addressing the growing demand for fresh produce in urban areas. Smart greenhouses equipped with hydroponic systems allow for year-round cultivation, ensuring a consistent supply of crops regardless of seasonal or climatic conditions. This is particularly beneficial in regions with limited arable land or unfavorable weather patterns. Hydroponic systems also integrate seamlessly with advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, automated nutrient dosing, and climate controls.



These innovations enhance productivity by providing real-time monitoring and adjustments, ensuring optimal growing conditions and reducing labor requirements. Furthermore, hydroponics significantly reduces water usage compared to traditional soil-based farming, aligning with sustainability goals and addressing water scarcity challenges in many parts of the U.S. The rising consumer preference for clean, pesticide-free produce has also boosted the adoption of hydroponics, positioning it as a transformative solution in smart greenhouse farming.



Based on the Technology, the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) emerged as the dominant segment in the United States Smart Greenhouse Market in 2023. This is due to its pivotal role in maintaining optimal environmental conditions for plant growth. Smart greenhouses rely heavily on precise climate control to ensure year-round cultivation, and HVAC systems provide the critical infrastructure for regulating temperature, humidity, and air circulation. The dominance of HVAC in smart greenhouses is driven by the growing demand for controlled-environment agriculture, where external weather variability is no longer a limiting factor.



Advanced HVAC systems equipped with IoT-enabled sensors and automation capabilities allow growers to monitor and adjust conditions in real time, ensuring plants receive the exact environment they need for maximum yield and quality. HVAC technology also plays a crucial role in energy efficiency, a key consideration for greenhouse operators. Modern systems are designed to optimize energy use while maintaining precise climate parameters, reducing operational costs and supporting sustainability goals. This makes HVAC a preferred choice in regions with extreme climates, where maintaining consistent conditions is both a challenge and a necessity.



The West region emerged as the dominant region in the United States Smart Greenhouse Market in 2023, holding the largest market share. This is primarily due to its favorable climatic conditions, advanced agricultural practices, and strong support infrastructure. The region's diverse climate makes it conducive for cultivating a wide range of crops, which has driven the adoption of smart greenhouse technology to optimize yields and resource utilization.The West is also a hub for technological innovation, with a high concentration of tech companies and research institutions. This ecosystem facilitates the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and precision agriculture, into greenhouse operations.



Additionally, the region's growers are early adopters of advanced systems, including automated climate controls and robotic solutions, which enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Moreover, strong logistical networks and proximity to major markets provide growers in the West with a competitive advantage, enabling timely delivery of high-quality produce. These factors collectively position the West as a leader in the smart greenhouse market.







Adoption of Automated & Robotic Systems



The United States Smart Greenhouse Market is experiencing significant growth, largely due to the increased adoption of automated and robotic systems. This trend reflects a broader shift towards enhancing efficiency and sustainability in agricultural practices. Automated systems, including precision-engineered robotic arms and automated conveyors, are revolutionizing traditional farming methods by streamlining operations and reducing manual labor.



A key driver behind this technological integration is the persistent labor shortage in the U.S. agricultural sector. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), labor expenses in agriculture are forecasted to increase by more than 4 percent in 2023, reaching the highest level since 2017. This upward trend in labor costs underscores the necessity for automation to maintain productivity and profitability. The USDA's Economic Research Service (ERS) highlights that digital agriculture - including automation and precision farming technologies - plays a crucial role in addressing challenges such as rising production costs and labor shortages. By automating repetitive tasks, smart greenhouses can operate more efficiently, allowing for precise control over environmental conditions, which leads to improved crop yields and resource conservation.



Furthermore, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) has developed automated harvesting technologies to mitigate labor shortages in the multi-billion-dollar U.S. tree fruit industry. These innovations not only reduce dependence on manual labor but also enhance the consistency and quality of harvested produce.



The integration of automated and robotic systems in smart greenhouses aligns with the USDA's Agriculture Innovation Agenda, which aims to increase U.S. agricultural production by 40 percent while cutting the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by 2050. By adopting these technologies, the smart greenhouse sector is contributing to a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future.



In conclusion, the adoption of automated and robotic systems is a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the United States Smart Greenhouse Market. These technologies address labor shortages, enhance operational efficiency, and support sustainable farming practices, positioning the sector for continued expansion and innovation.



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

NexusCorp LLC

Netafim Irrigation, Inc

LumiGrow, Inc.

Rough Brothers, Inc.

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

GreenTech Agro LLC

Hort Americas, LLC

TerraSphere Systems LLC

Heliospectra AB

Cultivar Limited

United States Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type:

Hydroponic

Non-Hydroponic

United States Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology:

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Irrigation System

Material Handling

Valves

Control System

Sensor & Camera

United States Smart Greenhouse Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

United States Smart Greenhouse Market, By Crops:

Vegetables

Floriculture

Tree Seedlings

Others

United States Smart Greenhouse Market, By Region:

Northeast Region

Midwest Region

West Region

South Region

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $360.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $606.37 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1r2gh5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment