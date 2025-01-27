Streetleaf Launches Shine On Florida Initiative to Support the Building of Storm Resilient Communities

TAMPA, FLORIDA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , a leader in solar-powered infrastructure, is proud to announce the launch of its Shine On Florida initiative, a bold commitment to strengthen Florida communities against the growing challenges of climate change and hurricanes. Shine on Florida is a call to action for Florida’s utility companies, local governments, home builders, municipalities, HOAs and residents to rethink current infrastructure choices, and make Florida a model for climate-resilient infrastructure for shaping a safer, brighter future for Floridians and their communities. Through a shared effort to implement resilient infrastructure like solar-powered streetlights, the Shine On Florida initiative is designed to keep neighborhoods safe, sustainable, and illuminated even in the face of extreme weather now and in the future.





“Shine on Florida represents a proactive approach to strengthening our communities. Florida faces unique challenges, and Streetleaf is here and ready to offer a solution that not only meets those challenges but sets a new standard for community resilience,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “With over 8,000 lights already installed, and partnerships in place across the state, Streetleaf is ready to support Florida’s efforts towards a more resilient community, providing Florida with dependable lighting through this and future hurricane seasons.”





As part of Shine on Florida, Streetleaf seeks to connect with any and all new projects in Florida to provide a bid for their street and area lighting projects in 2025. Whether for new developments, municipal upgrades, or private projects, Streetleaf pledges to install the streetlights within 3 months of any signed contract in Florida in 2025. Further, any lights that are purchased before April 1 will be installed prior to the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Streetleaf aims to demonstrate the value of solar-powered streetlights in creating safer, more sustainable communities.

Streetleaf’s solar-powered streetlights are built to withstand Category 5 hurricanes and tropical storms, and remain operational even during widespread power outages. This innovation offers a practical and necessary solution to bolster community safety, reduce environmental impact, and pave the way for smarter infrastructure across the state.

Streetleaf’s lights are IoT smart devices connected to a remote monitoring dashboard that can identify potential problems before an outage occurs, identify current outages without the need for customer reporting, and allows for remote control of brightness settings.

By staying operational during widespread power outages, they provide critical lighting when communities need it most, ensuring safety and comfort in the aftermath of storms. Solar-powered lights can also be installed in communities without existing infrastructure. This increases safety for drivers and pedestrians in historically underserved areas.

Customers receive service, support, and tools to ensure a risk-free and seamless switch to the most efficient, sustainable, and innovative street and area lighting, allowing your communities to experience dependable lighting 365 days a year.

Streetleaf’s first streetlights were installed in 2019 and since then all of them have stayed on through multiple direct hits from major hurricanes and tropical storms including, most recently, Hurricanes Ian, Isalia, Debby, Helene and Milton. With thousands more streetlights being installed in 2025, Streetleaf believes that it’s about more than lights – it’s about peace of mind, safety, and a commitment to future generations.

For more information visit www.streetleaf.com

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since our founding in 2019, we’ve installed over 8,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and we're rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. With our high-quality and dependable hardware, software, and service, we partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. We are a carbon-neutral certified company, Darksky approved, and have offset more than 3 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

