GPTBots.ai Integrates DeepSeek R1 LLM, Expanding Its Enterprise AI Agent Capabilities

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, has announced the integration of the innovative DeepSeek R1 large language model (LLM). This addition further enhances GPTBots.ai’s robust ecosystem of AI capabilities, which already includes some of the most advanced LLMs in the market, such as OpenAI, Azure, Meta Llama, Mistral AI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Ali Qwen and Zhipu GLM, etc.

The integration of DeepSeek R1 underscores GPTBots.ai’s commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Known for its exceptional performance in complex reasoning tasks, DeepSeek R1 brings a new level of efficiency, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness to the platform, making it an invaluable tool for enterprises seeking to optimize their operations.

Why DeepSeek R1 Matters

Technical Excellence and Cost Efficiency DeepSeek R1 excels in complex reasoning tasks, offering performance comparable to leading models like OpenAI’s o1, but at a lower cost. This makes it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to maximize their AI investments. Open-Source Flexibility As an open-source model, DeepSeek R1 provides transparency and flexibility, fostering collaboration and innovation within the AI community. Reinforcement Learning Integration The model utilizes reinforcement learning techniques to enhance its intelligence, making it adaptable to a wide range of enterprise applications.

A Comprehensive Ecosystem of Leading LLMs

With the addition of DeepSeek R1, GPTBots.ai now offers one of the most comprehensive selections of LLMs in the industry. Enterprises can choose from a diverse range of models, including:

OpenAI GPT Series: Known for its unparalleled natural language understanding and generation capabilities.

Anthropic Claude: A model designed for safety and reliability in enterprise applications.

Meta Llama: A powerful open-source model for multilingual and multi-modal tasks.

Google Gemini: Renowned for its cutting-edge AI capabilities and integration with Google’s ecosystem.

Mistral AI and Zhipu GLM: High-performance models optimized for specific enterprise use cases.



This extensive lineup ensures that GPTBots.ai users can select the most suitable LLM for their unique business needs, whether it’s customer service automation, data analysis, or marketing optimization.

Why Enterprises Choose GPTBots.ai

GPTBots is designed to simplify AI adoption for businesses by offering a no-code/low-code platform that enables the creation of intelligent AI agents. With features like enterprise-grade SLA guarantees, role-based access control, and seamless integration with systems like LiveChat, Intercom, Zendesk, Telegram, WhatsApp, Discord, Slack, and Zapier, GPTBots ensures businesses can deploy AI solutions quickly, securely, and effectively.

The platform supports four core enterprise solutions:

Customer Support: Automate up to 90% of customer inquiries, reducing operational costs by up to 70% while delivering 24/7 multilingual support.

AI SDR (Sales Development Representative): Streamline lead generation and qualification processes, driving higher conversion rates.

Enterprise Search: Enable employees to retrieve critical information instantly across vast knowledge bases.

Data Insight: Provide real-time analytics and actionable insights to enhance decision-making and strategy.

By integrating enterprise knowledge bases, supporting over 90 languages, and enabling multimedia-rich responses (images, videos, maps, etc.), GPTBots.ai empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and drive growth across platforms, languages, and time zones.

“The integration of DeepSeek R1 aligns perfectly with our mission to empower enterprises with advanced AI solutions and unmatched flexibility,” said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. “With this addition, we’re enabling businesses to tackle complex challenges with greater efficiency and flexibility, while maintaining the highest standards of enterprise performance.”

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Silvia Zhang

Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@gptbots.ai

