Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Integrates DeepSeek R1 LLM

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has integrated the innovative DeepSeek R1 large language model (LLM). This addition further enhances GPTBots.ai’s robust ecosystem of AI capabilities, which already includes some of the most advanced LLMs in the market, such as OpenAI, Azure, Meta Llama, Mistral AI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Ali Qwen and Zhipu GLM, etc.

The integration of DeepSeek R1 underscores GPTBots.ai's commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Known for its exceptional performance in complex reasoning tasks, DeepSeek R1 brings a new level of efficiency, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness to the platform, making it an invaluable tool for enterprises seeking to optimize their operations.

A Comprehensive Ecosystem of Leading LLMs

With the addition of DeepSeek R1, GPTBots.ai now offers one of the most comprehensive selections of LLMs in the industry. Enterprises can choose from a diverse range of models, including:

OpenAI GPT Series: Known for its unparalleled natural language understanding and generation capabilities.

Anthropic Claude: A model designed for safety and reliability in enterprise applications.

Meta Llama: A powerful open-source model for multilingual and multi-modal tasks.

Google Gemini: Renowned for its cutting-edge AI capabilities and integration with Google’s ecosystem.

Mistral AI and Zhipu GLM: High-performance models optimized for specific enterprise use cases.



This extensive lineup ensures that GPTBots.ai users can select the most suitable LLM for their unique business needs, whether it’s customer service automation, data analysis, or marketing optimization.

“The integration of DeepSeek R1 aligns perfectly with our mission to empower enterprises with advanced AI solutions and unmatched flexibility,” said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. “With this addition, we’re enabling businesses to tackle complex challenges with greater efficiency and flexibility, while maintaining the highest standards of enterprise performance.”

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

