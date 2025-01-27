RaceTrac Introduces Cardless Payment Option for Truck Drivers

Atlanta, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truck drivers have a new, seamless way to pay for fuel at RaceTrac and RaceWay locations with the introduction of the 10-4 by WEX mobile app. This cardless payment solution is available at all travel centers and extended diesel offering (EDO) stores, offering an accessible and innovative option tailored to the needs of independent owner-operators.

The 10-4 by WEX app provides a mobile-based platform that allows drivers to pay for fuel securely and efficiently without the need for a physical card. The platform offers nationwide diesel discounts to independent, small business and large enterprise truckers. Unlike traditional fleet cards, this solution does not require a credit check, making it a practical alternative for owner-operators who may face barriers to obtaining other payment options. Users simply upload the debit or credit card of their choice and start saving with no transaction fees.

“The 10-4 by WEX app is an efficient solution for many of our professional driver guests including independent owner-operators and other small trucking operations,” said Nick LaFalce, Fleet Marketing Manager for RaceTrac and RaceWay. “With an expanding variety of payment methods at the pump, we hope to gain loyal customers and offer frictionless transactions with instant savings at the pump for all professional drivers—in whatever ways work best for their business.”

By integrating 10-4 by WEX into its payment options, RaceTrac demonstrates its dedication to supporting the diverse needs of truck drivers, providing a convenient and secure way to manage fuel expenses. This partnership also highlights RaceTrac's focus on leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the fueling experience for drivers.

“On average, independent truckers spend approximately $50,000 on fuel every year—almost a third of their total expenses and that’s even before anything is left over for themselves—which is why every cent matters,” said Tim Hampton, SVP and General Manager of Over-the-Road (OTR) at WEX. “With RaceTrac now accepting 10-4 by WEX, together we aim to support these important pillars of America’s economy by putting money back in their pockets with every gallon purchased—and keeping it simple so they can get back on the road fast.”

The 10-4 by WEX mobile app is free and available in the Google Play Store or the App Store.



About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

