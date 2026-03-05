RaceTrac Offers Guests Complimentary Red Bull to Power Through Daylight Saving Time

Atlanta, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobody likes losing an hour of sleep when daylight saving time begins, but RaceTrac, one of the nation’s largest convenience retailers, and Red Bull are teaming up to help guests power through and make the most of the extra daylight.

On Sunday, March 8, RaceTrac Rewards members can score one complimentary 8.4-ounce Red Bull energy drink at any RaceTrac location across the country. To redeem the offer, RaceTrac Rewards members simply use their app at the register anytime on March 8. This offer is limited to one per customer.



Anyone can sign up to start earning points in-store with the RaceTrac Rewards program and RaceTrac app . The RaceTrac Rewards app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.



About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com .

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide, with over 12 billion cans consumed last year. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content found in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com .

