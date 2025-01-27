Forbion BioEconomy Fund I surpasses €150 million target, raising €164.5 million with strong institutional LP support

Forbion’s BioEconomy Fund I has raised €164.5 million to date, exceeding its €150 million target in just over a year, since launching in November 2023.

Institutional investors, include KfW Capital, Novo Holdings, Rentenbank, Aurae Impact and most recently ABN AMRO Bank and EIFO.

The fund focuses on biotech-enabled, B2B solutions that deliver sustainability at price parity or better across Food, Agriculture, Materials, and Environmental Technologies.



NAARDEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading venture capital firm with deep biotech expertise in Europe and the US, announces that its BioEconomy Fund I has raised €164.5 million. This exceeds the fund’s €150 million target, underscoring growing investor interest in the commercial potential of biotech innovations that address global sustainability challenges.

BioEconomy Fund I is supported by top-tier institutional investors, including KfW Capital, Novo Holdings, Rentenbank, and Aurae Impact, alongside new backers ABN AMRO Bank and EIFO. The BioEconomy Fund I anticipates a final close at or close to the hard cap of €200 million, demonstrating the growing confidence in biotech innovations that address global sustainability challenges.

Launched in November 2023, the Forbion BioEconomy Fund I is a planetary health fund that targets business-to-business (B2B) solutions that replace unsustainable products with scalable, cost-effective alternatives. A key pillar of the fund’s strategy is ensuring these innovations achieve price parity with incumbent solutions, enabling wide-scale adoption across the fund’s four target sectors: Food, Agriculture, Materials, and Environmental Technologies industries.

Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner and co-founder of Forbion, stated, “Exceeding €150 million in just over a year reflects the strength of our team and strategy and the confidence our investors have in our ability to execute. Their support for BioEconomy Fund I demonstrates the growing demand for scalable, cost-competitive biotech solutions that deliver both sustainability and strong returns.”

Alex Hoffmann, General Partner, added, “Investors recognize the transformative potential of scalable biotech solutions to meet the needs of industries seeking to adopt sustainable practices. Their support empowers us to help companies scale and deliver meaningful change.”

About Forbion BioEconomy Fund I

BioEconomy Fund I’s focus on using biotechnology and green chemistry to deliver sustainable B2B solutions in Food, Agriculture, Materials, and Environmental Technologies is best exemplified by its initial investments in Solasta Bio and Novameat. These portfolio companies illustrate Forbion’s commitment to scalable, biotech-enabled innovation. Solasta Bio develops sustainable insect control solutions as alternatives to chemical insecticides, while Novameat advances plant-based meat production with proprietary technology designed for scalability and high-quality texture. By building on Forbion’s expertise in biotechnology, the fund aligns its investments with UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure), SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), and SDG 13 (climate action). Forbion BioEconomy Fund I aims to deliver strong financial returns while driving impactful solutions to pressing planetary challenges. Forbion announced the first close of BioEconomy Fund I at €75 million on 20 June 2024.

About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep expertise in Europe and the US with offices in Naarden, The Netherlands, Munich, Germany and Boston, USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotech companies, managing approximately €5 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of (bio-) pharmaceutical drug development. In addition, Forbion leverages its biotech expertise beyond human health to address ‘planetary health’ challenges through its BioEconomy fund strategy, which invests in companies developing sustainable solutions in food, agriculture, materials, and environmental technologies. Forbion’s team consists of over 30 investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with 128 investments across 11 funds. Forbion’s record of sourcing, building and guiding life sciences companies has resulted in many approved breakthrough therapies and valuable exits. Forbion typically selects impactful investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of people and the planet, as well as meet its financial return objectives. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early-stage funds, especially focused on Benelux and Germany.

For more information, please contact:

Forbion Investor Relations

Email: Robbert.van.de.Griendt@forbion.com

General Partner IR & Impact

Forbion Communications

Email: laura.asbjornsen@forbion.com

Head of Communications