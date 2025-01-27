AmMax Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Study Evaluating AMB-066 in Patients with Colorectal Cancer Minimal Residual Disease

AMB-066 is a potential first-in-class treatment for CRC MRD

~20,000 patients diagnosed annually in U.S.; no currently approved therapies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in oncology, today announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2a study (NCT06617858) evaluating AMB-066 for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer minimal residual disease (CRC MRD). This study is being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and led by Van K. Morris, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine.

“Dosing the first patient in this trial marks a significant milestone in our efforts to address critical unmet needs in oncology,” said Larry Hsu, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AmMax. “AMB-066 represents a promising first-in-class therapeutic candidate for CRC MRD, and AmMax is committed to advancing its development. We look forward to sharing further updates as the study progresses.”

CRC MRD is diagnosed when a patient without radiographic evidence of tumor tests positive with circulating tumor DNA. In the U.S., an estimated 20,000 patients annually are diagnosed with CRC MRD following definitive therapy, which includes curative intent surgery with or without perioperative chemotherapy. There are no therapies currently approved in the U.S. for CRC MRD; the standard of care is limited to clinical observation.

“Patients with CRC MRD face a significantly higher risk of developing recurrence and metastasis and urgently need effective treatment options. The potential utility of AMB-066 for treating CRC MRD is supported by compelling preclinical data as well as a large clinical safety database of approximately 200 individuals,” said Dorothy Nguyen, M.D., Head of Clinical Development at AmMax. “We are excited about the Phase 2a study and look forward to advancing this important trial.”

About AMB-066

AMB-066 is a potent monoclonal antibody targeting the colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) currently being evaluated in the clinic for the treatment of patients with CRC MRD (https://bit.ly/AMB-066). The antibody has been tested in approximately 200 patients and healthy volunteers across six clinical trials for other indications and has been found to be generally safe and well tolerated.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

​AmMax, founded by Larry Hsu, Ph.D., in 2020, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for cancer patients. AmMax has built a robust oncology pipeline addressing significant unmet needs and large commercial opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes primarily AMB-066 for CRC MRD, AMB-104, a novel antibody-drug conjugate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and AMB-051, an intra-articular injection for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.