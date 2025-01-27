Ike's Love & Sandwiches Introduces Cupid Dutch:

San Francisco, California, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cupid’s arrow strikes in the form of Ike’s latest flirtation: Cupid Dutch, a tempting pink version of its signature Dutch Crunch bread, available from January 27 through February 28. This blushing pink bread is more than just a pretty face—it's a canvas for a romance-filled sandwich menu that promises a passionate affair with every bite.

Fall in lust with fourteen love-themed sandwiches, each crafted to ignite desire and pleasure in special menu available online and instore, including:

We're Just Friends : Who says friends can’t indulge a little?

: Who says friends can’t indulge a little? Menage A Trois : Thrill in the tease of tasty, triple-layered flavors.

: Thrill in the tease of tasty, triple-layered flavors. Love Triangle : Get tangled in a saucy, irresistible love affair.

: Get tangled in a saucy, irresistible love affair. Love Is Blind : Let your taste buds lead you into temptation.

: Let your taste buds lead you into temptation. Bear Hug : Embrace the warmth of flavors that cuddle your palate.

: Embrace the warmth of flavors that cuddle your palate. Your Favorite Ho : Bold and irresistibly spicy, it’s the sandwich you can’t forget.

: Bold and irresistibly spicy, it’s the sandwich you can’t forget. The Last Kiss : Savor the sweetness of farewells that linger on the lips.

: Savor the sweetness of farewells that linger on the lips. Blind Date : Surprise your senses with a mystery that entices.

: Surprise your senses with a mystery that entices. Hot Date 4 Hire : Turn up the heat with a sandwich that’s as spicy as it is sultry.

: Turn up the heat with a sandwich that’s as spicy as it is sultry. Catch Flights, Not Feelings : Perfect for those who love to love and run.

: Perfect for those who love to love and run. Sexy Boy : A sandwich so hot, it’ll make you swoon.

: A sandwich so hot, it’ll make you swoon. [Name of the Girl I'm Dating] : Delight in the secrets of a sandwich that’s sweet and mysterious.

: Delight in the secrets of a sandwich that’s sweet and mysterious. I Ch Ch Choose You : Choose flavor, choose fun, choose to indulge.

: Choose flavor, choose fun, choose to indulge. I'll Be Your Valentine: Commit to the full flavor of love.

Ike Shehadeh, the heart behind Ike’s, shares his excitement: “Valentine’s Day and Ike’s are both about expressing love. Our Cupid Dutch and my love-themed sandwiches are my love letters to you. They’re fun, they’re flirty, and they’re full of flavor that’ll make you fall in love at first bite.”

If you already have your favorite Ike’s Sandwich in mind, you can get Cupid Dutch on any sandwich. To make things even more sweet, each of the love-themed sandwiches will be available on Valentine’s Day for a special price of just $10.14.

Not content with just a single sandwich? Take home a six-pack of Cupid Dutch bread for $9.99 and create your love-themed delights. They make the perfect gift for that special someone or treat yourself to a week of sandwich bliss.

Spice up your Valentine’s Day and start your order at ikessandwich.com. Slide into Ike’s DM’s at @ikessandwiches on social media.

# # # # #

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. Ike’s is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why they take extra special care to make sure there are great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom). Start your love affair with Ike’s and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Attachment