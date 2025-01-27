Pipeline Safety Market to Reach USD 22.57 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advanced Technologies and Energy Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipeline Safety Market Size Analysis:

“The Pipeline Safety Market was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.57 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54% from 2024 to 2032.”

Robust Growth in the Pipeline Safety Market Driven by Advanced Technologies and Rising Energy Demands

The Pipeline Safety Market is witnessing substantial growth driven by increasing global energy needs and the swift development of pipeline infrastructures. As systems grow larger and more intricate, the possibility of leaks, spills, and accidents has turned into a significant worry. In 2023, the U.S. reported 8,140 pipeline incidents over 13 years, causing 164 fatalities, 737 injuries, and USD 7.57 billion in damages to property. These concerning statistics have led both public and private sectors to enforce strict safety protocols. Cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and big data analytics have become essential for improving pipeline safety through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ABB (ABB Ability Pipeline Integrity Management, Smart Pigging Systems)

Siemens AG (Pipeline Monitoring Systems, SCADA Systems)

Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure™ Pipeline SCADA, Smart Gas Management Solutions)

Baker Hughes (Pipeline Inspection Services, Leak Detection Systems)

Honeywell (Pipeline Leak Detection Solutions, Industrial Cybersecurity)

Huawei Technologies (Smart Pipeline Monitoring, IoT-based Asset Management Solutions)

AVEVA (AVEVA Pipeline Management, Smart Asset Monitoring)

PSI AG (Pipeline Leak Detection, Gas Pipeline Management Systems)

BAE Systems (Pipeline Integrity Management, Surveillance Systems)

TransCanada (Pipeline Control Systems, Integrity Management)

Atmos International (Leak Detection System, Flow Monitoring System)

Clampon AS (Pipeline Leak Detection, Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flow Meters)

FFT (Fiber Optic Pipeline Monitoring, Security Solutions)

Perma-Pipe (Pipe-in-Pipe Systems, Corrosion Protection Solutions)

Senstar (Pipeline Security Systems, Fence Intrusion Detection)

Syrinix (Smart Pipeline Monitoring, Pressure and Flow Measurement)

RADIOBARRIER (Intrusion Detection Systems, Environmental Monitoring)

Pure Technologies (SmartBall Leak Detection, Pipeline Inspection)

C-Fer Technologies (Smart Pigging, Pipeline Inspection Services)

Total Safety (Pipeline Safety and Compliance Solutions, Safety Instrumented Systems)

Krohne Group (Flow Meters for Pipeline Monitoring, Process Automation Solutions)

PLM CAT (Pipeline Leak Detection, SCADA Systems)

Leater (Gas Detection Systems, Security Systems for Pipelines)

TTK (Pipeline Inspection Services, Remote Monitoring Systems)

General Electric (Pipeline Inspection, Asset Performance Management)

Thales Group (Pipeline Monitoring, Cybersecurity Solutions)

Pipeline Safety Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.98 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Advanced Technologies Like AI, IoT, and Drones Revolutionize Pipeline Safety with Real-Time Monitoring and Predictive Analytics



• Growing Cybersecurity Threats Drive Urgent Need to Protect Digitized Pipeline Infrastructure with Advanced Security Measures and Regulations

Repair and Maintenance Segment Leads, While Pipeline Integrity Management Sees Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Repair and Maintenance segment led the Pipeline Safety Market, accounting for around 33% of the revenue. This dominance is due to the ongoing need to maintain aging pipelines and address wear and tear. Pipelines are prone to stress, corrosion, and leaks, making regular maintenance vital for safety and uninterrupted service. Additionally, the high costs of pipeline failures and environmental damage have driven increased investments in repair services.

The Pipeline Integrity Management segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a projected CAGR of 12.02% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising use of advanced monitoring and diagnostic technologies for proactive pipeline assessment. Operators are focusing on real-time data collection and predictive analytics to avoid costly downtime and boost operational efficiency. Increasing regulatory demands for pipeline safety and compliance are also accelerating the adoption of PIM solutions.

Natural Gas Dominates, While Refined Products Segment Sees Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Natural Gas segment led the Pipeline Safety Market, capturing about 45% of the revenue share. This dominance is driven by the increasing demand for natural gas as a cleaner energy source, leading to significant investments in pipeline infrastructure. With rising global consumption, maintaining pipeline safety has become a top priority to prevent leaks, accidents, and environmental hazards. The segment's growth is further fueled by the need to modernize aging pipelines and improve monitoring technologies for secure natural gas delivery.

The Refined Products segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a projected CAGR of 12.48% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for refined products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, as industrial and transportation sectors expand. Refined product pipelines are more complex and face strict safety regulations, creating a rising need for advanced safety solutions. The global supply chain's expansion and growing safety concerns are accelerating investments in enhanced safety technologies for this segment.

Pipeline Safety Market Segmentation:

By Service

Repair and Maintenance

Professional Services

Risk Management

Pipeline Integrity Management

Consulting Services

By Solution

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Secure Communication

SCADA for Pipeline

Pipeline Monitoring System

Pipeline integrity management

Industrial Control Systems Security

By Vertical

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Others

North America Leads Pipeline Safety Market, While Asia Pacific Experiences Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America led the Pipeline Safety Market, accounting for approximately 39% of the revenue share. This leadership is driven by the region's well-established oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, which demands comprehensive safety measures. Strict safety regulations and a commitment to environmental protection have prompted significant investments in advanced safety technologies. The region's large oil and gas production, combined with infrastructure upgrades, has reinforced its dominant position in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.24% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing energy demand in countries like China, India, and Japan. As the need for secure pipeline infrastructure grows, investments in safety technologies are intensifying. Additionally, the region's efforts to enhance regulatory frameworks and energy security are driving the adoption of advanced pipeline safety solutions.

Recent Developments in Pipeline Safety Market

In 2024, ABB India automated the Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), enhancing the safe and efficient transport of diesel between India and Bangladesh.

In January 2024, Schneider Electric showcased AI, real-time monitoring, and cybersecurity solutions at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference to boost pipeline security and energy protection.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Pipeline Safety Market Segmentation, By Service

8. Pipeline Safety Market Segmentation, By Solution

9. Pipeline Safety Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

